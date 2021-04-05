Soil testing, TAMS, EIP, among schemes to benefit from  EU recovery funding

A soil sampling programme with €5.2m of EU funding will be rolled out this year.

The funding is part of almost €190m from the European Union Recovery Instrument (EURI) allocated to Ireland’s Rural Development Programme in 2021 and 2022 (with expenditure possible up to the end of 2024).

Proposed EURI funding allocations (subject to EU approval) also include €96m for the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS); €3m for the European Innovation Partnership rewetting of peatlands; €3m for European Innovation Partnership locally-led climate and environment schemes; €20m for LEADER; €20m for the Straw Incorporation Measure; €40m for the Organic Farming Scheme; and €2.5m for European Innovation Partnership health and safety schemes.

It is proposed to allocate the EURI funding to existing and new measures in line with the requirements of the EURI to contribute to the green and digital recovery of Europe.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said, “The programming of this funding sets out the direction of travel for us as we look to support farmers, advisors and rural communities to address the enormous environmental challenges that we face, while at the same time dealing with the consequences of, and recovery from, the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He has also announced flexibilities for the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) in response to Covid-19 issues. These include an additional three-month extension which participants with TAMS II approvals or Covid-19 extensions expiring between April 1 and June 30 can apply for at local offices.

Minister of State with responsibility for Farm Safety Martin Heydon also announced availability online of farm safety Code of Practice (COP) training, which is required as part of the TAMS II payment claim process. The training was temporarily suspended in 2020 because it was not possible to safely hold ‘in-person’ training courses. The requirement to submit a farm safety COP training certificate (completed in the last five years) as part of the TAMS II payment claim will be mandatory from April 26 onwards.

In tranche 20 of TAMS, funding was approved for the highest-ranked 70% of applications. Tranche 21 is open for applications, and will close on April 16, with the next tranche opening on April 17.

Further tranches in 2021 will open on July 23 and November 5. (Further details on www.agriculture.gov.ie/farmerschemespayments/tamsII webpage)