'Include debt secured by farmland in PIAs' 

IFA meets ministers to discuss ongoing reform of the Personal Insolvency Act 
'Include debt secured by farmland in PIAs' 

The bill was debated in the Seanad last week, and it is expected to be implemented without delay. File Picture.  

Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 14:00

An IFA delegation recently met with the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and the minister of state for law reform James Browne to discuss ongoing reform of the Personal Insolvency Act.

IFA farm business chairperson Rose Mary McDonagh welcomed the Personal Insolvency (Amendment) Bill as it removes the requirement for debt to have originated prior to 2015 in order to be considered relevant debt under the Personal Insolvency Act.

The bill was debated in the Seanad last week, and it is expected to be implemented without delay.

Ms McEntee outlined that the general scheme of a more comprehensive amendment bill will be introduced towards the end of this year.

IFA conveyed to the minister that debt secured by farmland should be considered relevant debt under personal insolvency legislation. Ms McDonagh said farmland is intrinsically linked to farm family homes.

“Farmland is more fixed than typical business assets. The so-called vulture funds seek to immediately sell land belonging to farmers in arrears, which would have a devastating impact on a farm’s potential to generate revenue.”

Ms McDonagh said that personal insolvency arrangements (PIAs) are a welcome aid for farmers in financial distress. PIAs are another option and will offer a solution to some farmers in arrears. 

The legislation is playing a vital role in re-balancing the relationship between borrowers and the so-called vulture funds.

Ms McDonagh said IFA will work with the minister and her department to explore if a distinction can be made for farmland in the legislation.

Read More

Marts reporting strong demand for all types of cattle

More in this section

Tipperary poultry farmer emerges victorious in prestigious competition Tipperary poultry farmer emerges victorious in prestigious competition
Mixed reaction from farmer organisations to 'Our Rural Future' Mixed reaction from farmer organisations to 'Our Rural Future'
Multi-ethnic group of colleagues wearing face masks and working after Coronavirus pandemic ‘Our Rural Future’ includes firm commitments on remote work which could transform countryside
Edwin Poots cancer diagnosis

DUP minister briefs US administration representative on NI Protocol ‘challenges’

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices