NPWS Scheme expands to 300 farms

Currently about 100 Farm Plans are active...
The corncrake is one of the species which has been helped by NPWS farm plans. File Picture.  

Sun, 28 Mar, 2021 - 14:00
Stephen Cadogan

The NPWS Farm Plan Scheme, which helps landowners to boost biodiversity, is being expanded from about 100 to 300 farms.

The Farm Plan Scheme was launched in 2006 by the National Parks and Wildlife Service to help landowners working for habitats and species in Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas.

It was also designed to support farmland biodiversity more generally, and as a platform for trying out new conservation approaches.

Over 15 years, about 800 plans were delivered, from birds and other species of conservation concern to habitats including eskers, coastal dunes, fens and turloughs.

Currently about 100 Farm Plans are active.

Heritage and Electoral Reform Minister of State Malcolm Noonan has secured additional funding in 2021 for the NPWS scheme, and has called for applications from landowners to join.

He said, “It can work as part of Ireland’s wider efforts through agri-environmental schemes to address the challenges facing biodiversity today.”

The deadline for application is Friday, April 9, 2021.

Applicants must use the NPWS Farm Plan Scheme application form (available on the NPWS website and from Agri.Ecology@chg.gov.ie ).

Applications are invited from landowners in designated sites such as Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas, and whose lands support habitats and species of conservation concern.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett urged landowners in SACs, SPAs or NHAs, or whose land supports species of conservation concern, to consider applying for a Farm Plan Scheme.

The NPWS is prioritising:

Conservation Measures for sites of strategic importance such as Natura 2000 sites, ideally where a cluster of landowners can combine.

Interventions to address management of particular sites in agreement with the landowner (typically led by the NPWS).

Research and innovation to advance knowledge and test new methods.

Funding targeting protection of drinking water to come on stream

