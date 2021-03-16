Irish minced meat and beef burgers cleared for export to Japan

Access should help Ireland increase sales...
Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 14:00
Stephen Cadogan

Rising agri-food exports to Japan have been further boosted, with minced meat and beef burgers added in modifications agreed in beef export health certification.

Irish beef exports to Japan increased from 2,323 tonnes in 2019 to 4,120t in 2020, and in value from €9.5m to €15.7m.

The majority of this was bovine tongues, a delicacy in Japan, and other beef offal.

Access for Irish minced meat and burgers should help Ireland increase sales, due to the ease of shipping these by sea, and Ireland’s reputation as a supplier of beef burgers in the foodservice sector.

Irish agri-food exports to Japan totalled over €147m in 2020, up 11% since 2019.

Included are dairy products (€63.4m)and pigmeat (€43.5m). 

The EU-Japan trade agreement since February 2019 provided opportunities to expand trading with Japan.

Removal of a beef export age restriction was a further trading breakthrough in 2019.

