Extra time for BEAM participants

BEAM participants will shortly be given the opportunity to opt for extra time to reduce production of bovine livestock manure nitrogen on their farms by 5%.
This is the target they must reach to qualify for their share of the €77m paid to 33,000 beef and suckler farmers who availed of the Beef Emergency Aid Measure (BEAM) offered in 2019.
BEAM participants committed to reduce manure nitrogen by 5% for the year from July 1, 2020, compared with the year from July 1, 2018. If they fail to reach at least a 4% reduction, their BEAM payment will be clawed back in full.
There will be a partial 20 to 80% clawback where a reduction of between 4% and 5% is achieved.
Due to the difficulties for some farmers in meeting the reduction, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue sought approval from the EU Commission for an alternative reference period.
The result is that BEAM participants can opt for the calendar year 2021, instead of the year from July 1, 2020 in their original commitment.
A BEAM calculator which is available to ICBF HerdPlus members can allow BEAM participants project forward their nitrogen produced for the 12 months to July 1 or December 31 next.
This will then help the herdowner identify how and when they can reach the 5% target, by reducing animal numbers if necessary.