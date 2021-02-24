Marts Report: 2021 numbers hitting 95% of 2020 levels

On Monday Bandon mart had 1,250 calves on offer with farmer buyers doing most of the purchasing.
Strong Friesian bulls on Monday made up to €250 a head. Dry cows here sold from €100 to €500 with the kilo. Bullocks made up to €650 with their weight. Heifers sold from €500 to €660 with their weight.
|
Bandon
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
2
|
AA
|
steers
|
530kg
|
1070
|
2
|
Fr
|
steers
|
500kg
|
940
|
3
|
Hr
|
steers
|
386kg
|
755
|
1
|
Lm
|
heifer
|
640kg
|
1300
|
1
|
AA
|
heifer
|
590kg
|
1160
|
1
|
Sim
|
cow
|
755kg
|
1240
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
705kg
|
1090
And whatever about the Taoiseach's promises on Tuesday evening that the "end is now truly in sight" with regards to Covid, the marts have certainly shown great resilience throughout the whole lockdown saga.
Department of Agriculture figures show mart throughput during this time of lockdown is almost on a par with this time last year, when we were as free as the wind. Just ever so slightly down, with cattle numbers for Jan/Feb 2021 hitting 95.5% of 2020 levels.
And with prices also holding firm, it seems it would take a lot more than just some old pandemic to rock the livestock boat.
Numbers were up at Macroom mart on Saturday with prices remaining firm. Dry cows in Macroom sold from €20 to €510 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.85/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from between €1.95kg to €2.25/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.35/kg.
|
Macroom
|
Saturday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
7
|
Fr
|
steers
|
571kg
|
1070
|
5
|
Fr
|
steers
|
307kg
|
530
|
6
|
AA
|
steers
|
500kg
|
1030
|
3
|
Hr
|
steers
|
490kg
|
990
|
1
|
Lm
|
steer
|
575kg
|
1350
|
1
|
AA
|
cow
|
785kg
|
1290
|
1
|
Ch
|
cow
|
750kg
|
1260
Dungarvan mart manager Ger Flynn gave us this report following Monday's mart sale: "Cattle are slow to come out resulting in a very strong trade particularly for quality lots of Angus bullocks and heifers.
"A very good trade for smaller weanling types with a good demand from up-country buyers. Forward dry cows are in strong demand with a steady trade."
The next calf sale in Dungarvan mart takes place today Thursday 25th Feb. Intake from 10am. The sale will start at 12 noon sharp and is live on www.livestock-live.com in ring 3.
Dungarvan Mart will also hold a calf assembly service on Friday between 10.30am and 12 noon. Export type Friesian calves and beef bred calves required. Price on inspection. Booking is essential. Call the mart on 058 41611.
|
Dungarvan
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
4
|
AA
|
steers
|
460kg
|
950
|
5
|
AA
|
steers
|
394kg
|
830
|
5
|
Fr
|
steers
|
467kg
|
810
|
3
|
Lim
|
heifers
|
486kg
|
1040
|
3
|
AA
|
heifers
|
456kg
|
930
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
635kg
|
790
|
1
|
Hr
|
cow
|
755kg
|
980
More than 1,000 cattle and calves were sold at Kilmallock on Monday. 125 buyers purchased stock online with the mart reporting "a very strong trade."
Bullocks here sold for up to €1360 a head or €2.26 per kg. Weanlings hit €1050 a head or €2.74 per kg. Dry cows made up to €1250 a head or €1.85 per kg.
Heifers sold for up to €1070 a head or €2.23 per kg.
Looking at dairy stock in Kilmallock, a two and a half year old calved heifer sold for €1640. Sucklers made up to €1300 (paid for a 12-year-old Charolais and her Limousin heifer calf).
|
Kilmallock
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
5
|
AA
|
steers
|
376kg
|
800
|
1
|
Hr
|
steer
|
385kg
|
730
|
6
|
Fr
|
steers
|
296kg
|
510
|
2
|
Lim
|
steers
|
630kg
|
1240
|
2
|
AA
|
heifers
|
340kg
|
740
|
1
|
Sh
|
cow
|
480kg
|
890
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
490kg
|
740
Weanling bulls
2 AA 187kg 430 €2.29/kg
4 Fr 303kg 470 €1.55/kg
Weanling heifers
3 AA 301kg 630 €2.09/kg
3 AA 323kg 660 €2.04/kg
2 BB 290kg 640 €2.20/kg
Fr bulls €35 to €250
Fr heifers -----------
Hr/AA bulls €180 to €400
Hr/AA heifers €150 to €370
Cont bulls to €460
Cont heifers €280 to €410