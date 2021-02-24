Marts Report: 2021 numbers hitting 95% of 2020 levels

Latest mart prices from Bandon, Macroom, Dungarvan and Kilmallock
Marts Report: 2021 numbers hitting 95% of 2020 levels

At Skibbereen Mart last Friday, this Hereford bull calf (22 days old) sold for €415.

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 11:00
Denis Lehane

On Monday Bandon mart had 1,250 calves on offer with farmer buyers doing most of the purchasing. 

Strong Friesian bulls on Monday made up to €250 a head. Dry cows here sold from €100 to €500 with the kilo. Bullocks made up to €650 with their weight. Heifers sold from €500 to €660 with their weight.

Bandon

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

2

AA

steers

530kg

1070

2

Fr

steers

500kg

940

3

Hr

steers

386kg

755

1

Lm

heifer

640kg

1300

1

AA

heifer

590kg

1160

1

Sim

cow

755kg

1240

1

Fr

cow

705kg

1090

And whatever about the Taoiseach's promises on Tuesday evening that the "end is now truly in sight" with regards to Covid, the marts have certainly shown great resilience throughout the whole lockdown saga.

Department of Agriculture figures show mart throughput during this time of lockdown is almost on a par with this time last year, when we were as free as the wind. Just ever so slightly down, with cattle numbers for Jan/Feb 2021 hitting 95.5% of 2020 levels.

And with prices also holding firm, it seems it would take a lot more than just some old pandemic to rock the livestock boat.

At Skibbereen Mart last Friday, this Belgian Blue bull calf (22 days old) sold for €400.

At Skibbereen Mart last Friday, this Belgian Blue bull calf (22 days old) sold for €400.

Numbers were up at Macroom mart on Saturday with prices remaining firm. Dry cows in Macroom sold from €20 to €510 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.85/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from between €1.95kg to €2.25/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.35/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

7

Fr

steers

571kg

1070

5

Fr

steers

307kg

530

6

AA

steers

500kg

1030

3

Hr

steers

490kg

990

1

Lm

steer

575kg

1350

1

AA

cow

785kg

1290

1

Ch

cow

750kg

1260

Dungarvan mart manager Ger Flynn gave us this report following Monday's mart sale: "Cattle are slow to come out resulting in a very strong trade particularly for quality lots of Angus bullocks and heifers.

"A very good trade for smaller weanling types with a good demand from up-country buyers. Forward dry cows are in strong demand with a steady trade."

The next calf sale in Dungarvan mart takes place today Thursday 25th Feb. Intake from 10am. The sale will start at 12 noon sharp and is live on www.livestock-live.com in ring 3.

Dungarvan Mart will also hold a calf assembly service on Friday between 10.30am and 12 noon. Export type Friesian calves and beef bred calves required. Price on inspection. Booking is essential. Call the mart on 058 41611.

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

AA

steers

460kg

950

5

AA

steers

394kg

830

5

Fr

steers

467kg

810

3

Lim

heifers

486kg

1040

3

AA

heifers

456kg

930

1

Fr

cow

635kg

790

1

Hr

cow

755kg

980

More than 1,000 cattle and calves were sold at Kilmallock on Monday. 125 buyers purchased stock online with the mart reporting "a very strong trade."

Bullocks here sold for up to €1360 a head or €2.26 per kg. Weanlings hit €1050 a head or €2.74 per kg. Dry cows made up to €1250 a head or €1.85 per kg.

Heifers sold for up to €1070 a head or €2.23 per kg.

Looking at dairy stock in Kilmallock, a two and a half year old calved heifer sold for €1640. Sucklers made up to €1300 (paid for a 12-year-old Charolais and her Limousin heifer calf).

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

5

AA

steers

376kg

800

1

Hr

steer

385kg

730

6

Fr

steers

296kg

510

2

Lim

steers

630kg

1240

2

AA

heifers

340kg

740

1

Sh

cow

480kg

890

1

Fr

cow

490kg

740

Dungarvan mart Monday 22nd Feb 2021 

Weanling bulls 

2 AA 187kg 430 €2.29/kg

4 Fr 303kg 470 €1.55/kg

Weanling heifers 

3 AA 301kg 630 €2.09/kg 

3 AA 323kg 660 €2.04/kg 

 2 BB 290kg 640 €2.20/kg 

Bandon calf sale 22nd February 

Fr bulls €35 to €250 

Fr heifers ----------- 

Hr/AA bulls €180 to €400 

Hr/AA heifers €150 to €370 

Cont bulls to €460 

Cont heifers €280 to €410

More in this section

Record February prices paid for hoggets in marts Record February prices paid for hoggets in marts
A gardener is scattering mineral fertilizer to the soil in spring to get higher crop yield in the kitchen garden in autumn. Spring fertiliser supply warning for farmers
Rural search for reliable broadband connectivity continues Rural search for reliable broadband connectivity continues
Marts Report: 2021 numbers hitting 95% of 2020 levels

Beef cattle prices stabilise in line with year-on-year supply  reduction

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices