162 years on, a Waterford seeds dynasty brings a passion for wildflowers to business

When it comes to a passion and love for the environment, Julie Power will not be dissuaded.

Not even the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent restrictions have stopped this Waterford woman from setting up her own wildflower seeds business, Blooming Native, and educating people about wildflowers in a holistic lifestyle.

She will launch her #raisetheblade and #bloomingnative campaigns in the coming weeks to encourage people to allow their gardens to grow wild.

Wildflower seeds have been in the Power family’s history since 1859, when Julie’s great great great grandfather, William Power, opened his first nursery, florist, and seed merchant’s business in Waterford.

Since then, the Power family business has been centred on quality seed production, and continues to operate a successful agricultural seed business.

The attention to wildflowers reflects Julie’s passion for the environment, she wants to share her knowledge on wildflower seeds, on the role they play in biodiversity, and the sheer joy that native wildflowers in the ecosystem bring to human beings.

“Since the beginning of the current coronavirus crisis, people have been turning to nature to seek comfort,” Julie told the Irish Examiner.

“They want to feel the soil on their hands, and find ways to stay grounded, while we wait for this moment to pass.

“Sowing wildflower seeds will provide a habitat for pollinators, seeds for wild birds, support biodiversity, promote our wellbeing, and bring us joy.”

Blooming Native wildflower mixes can be used anywhere.

So far, the Butterfly and Bee mixture is proving popular with gardeners, whether for a patio pot or wildflower border.

Wildflower seed gift pockets are also in high demand, Julie said: “They are a lovely way to connect with family and friends”.

Where did the idea of setting up a business primarily focused on wildflower seeds come from?

Julie Power: in 1859, her great great great grandfather,William Power, opened his seed merchant’s business in Waterford. Now the Seedtech company (Arvum Group) is one of the biggest, and Julie is bringing her passion for environment and biodiversity to the business of sellingwildflower seeds.

“I’ve always had a passion for biodiversity, the environment and sustainability, so I looked to that passion and also to where the support was,” the Waterford businesswoman said.

“There is a history of seeds in my family, and since 1859, my family has operated a very successful agricultural seed business within the industry.

“So, it seemed right for me to take this approach at this time, but also to look at things a bit differently, because it has always been about agricultural seeds for farming, tillage and grass, and because my passion was more with environment and biodiversity, for me it was about connecting people with nature and bringing people together with nature.”

Julie says that wildflowers are “a wonderful way of contributing to biodiversity”.

“As we all know pollinators are in decline at the moment.

“They are very important, without them most of our favourite fruits and vegetables wouldn’t be on the table. They are also really important when it comes to agricultural crops, and that is one of the reasons I would be encouraging farmers to sow wildflowers on their farmland.

“The pollinators are actually really helpful for them.

“But it’s not just about contributing to biodiversity because, while wildflowers do that, they also help with promoting our wellbeing by bringing us out into the garden and allowing us to create something so beautiful that it helps our world to be a better place and puts a great big smile on our faces as well.”

Blooming Native is a division of Seedtech (Arvum Group), a leading wholesale seed company in Ireland, selling directly to large and small retailers throughout the market.

As well as wholesaling cereal seed, Seedtech markets beans and oilseed rape and has also introduced crops such as lucerne and chicory.

“Blooming Native is an online trading company that sells directly to the consumer, but only wildflower seed,” said Julie.

“Sustainability is becoming more and more important every day and it’s only going to get more important,” she said.

“Because of this, I have no doubt that wildflowers are going to become more popular.

“I also want to use my platform to educate people about the importance of wildflowers and how they can help nature.

“I will be launching a campaign soon that will focus on encouraging people to let their gardens grow wild.

“We are seeing a big trend now towards flowering meadow lawns and wildflower lawns which become habitats for pollinators.

“People now understand the importance of this.

“It’s not that you have forgotten to mow the lawn, it’s that you are supporting biodiversity in such a lovely way.”