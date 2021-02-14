IFA wants new entrants to Sheep Welfare Scheme ‘accommodated’

‘The requirement for new entrants to join the Scheme effectively within a year has resulted in them having very low reference numbers’
IFA wants new entrants to Sheep Welfare Scheme ‘accommodated’

IFA's National Sheep Committee chairman, Sean Dennehy, says the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine must rectify the 'anomaly' that currently exists within the Sheep Welfare Scheme. File Picture.  

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 13:00
Aisling Kiernan

IFA has asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to ensure that new entrants to the Sheep Welfare Scheme are “accommodated” after issues emerged in relation to their on-farm sheep numbers.

The organisation’s National Sheep Committee chairman, Sean Dennehy said the issue “must be resolved”.

He also pointed to the Scheme’s objective, which he added, “is to accurately reflect the levels of activity on farms”.

“New entrants in particular are not having their sheep numbers recognised,” he added.

“The Scheme conditions, which require new entrants to apply effectively within a year of starting, creates an anomalous situation that unfairly penalises them.

“This can and must be addressed in the terms and conditions of the Scheme for 2021.

Mr Dennehy went on to say that it took time for any new entrant to build their production base - a scenario that was “no different for sheep farmers”.

“The requirement for new entrants to join the Scheme effectively within a year has resulted in these farmers having very low reference numbers,” he continued.

“This anomaly has resulted in some farmers choosing not to enter the scheme because their reference numbers would be so low.

“The change to reference year now provides the opportunity to address both these situations for new entrants for 2021 and new entrants who began sheep farming in 2020 must be provided with a rolling reference number for the period the flock is being established.

“New entrants who entered the Scheme since 2016, and who were still in the process of building their flock numbers in 2017, must be provided with a later reference year that reflects the full level of activity on their farms.

“New entrants who opted not to join the Scheme since 2016 must now be provided with the opportunity to join the 2021 scheme in recognition of the prohibitive impact of the reference period methodology for farmers entering the sector.”

Read More

‘Sheep farmers have had enough of dogs' 

More in this section

Brexit Meat processors say Brexit has resulted in 40% increase in export costs
New biodiversity initiative launched New biodiversity initiative launched
Co-ops call for guidelines on zero grazing  Co-ops call for guidelines on zero grazing 
IFA wants new entrants to Sheep Welfare Scheme ‘accommodated’

Funding announced for major peatlands projects

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices