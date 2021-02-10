​​​​​Latest Mart Prices: 700 calves on offer in Bandon

When comedian David Walliams braved the icy waters of the English Channel a number of years ago to raise money for charity, he swam the length of the channel smeared in goose fat. The goose fat helped keep the cold out.

And while Tuesday wasn't a day to smear goose fat all over yourself it was certainly a day for the woolly geansaí.

We had a cold blizzard blowing around here just before noon that I positively believe finally put an end to Covid for good. Covid hates the cold almost as much as it hates Moderna or Dr Tony.

And moving on from Covid, we head first for Bandon mart where restrictions remain for humans but clearly not for calves. The calf curve in Bandon is rising faster than I can sketch it. Bandon had 700 calves on offer on Monday, with numbers only going one way, up and up. Some super runner calves of the continental variety made over €500. The Friesian bull, in reward for braving the cold, made up to €195 a head.

Dry cows here sold from €50 to €445 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus bullocks made from €260 to €600 with their weight. Friesian bullocks sold from €200 to €435 with their weight. Heifers at the sale on Monday made from €230 to €455 with their weight.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 7 Fr steers 447kg 730 2 AA steers 595kg 1190 3 Hr steers 378kg 780 1 BB heifer 475kg 930 2 BB heifers 205kg 465 1 Hr cow 745kg 1190 1 Fr cow 755kg 1020

Kanturk

The biting cold on Tuesday morning did little to harm the trade at Kanturk mart as mart manager, Seamus O'Keeffe, reported.

"The Siberian chill in the air didn’t deter our customers here at Kanturk Mart with cattle numbers very high again this week. A total of 630 cattle were entered, including 170 calves and a 99% clearance was achieved."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Hr steers 580kg 1040 1 AA steer 470kg 930 5 AA steers 341kg 750 1 Lm heifer 515kg 1030 1 Fr cow 725kg 1040 1 Fr cow 750kg 1030 1 Fr cow 695kg 990

Macroom

It's a long way from Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown estate in County West Meath, to County Cork's Macroom mart. But next Saturday the mart will be the venue for a complete clearance sale of the Lee Valley Aberdeen Angus Herd, owned by Pat and Edel O'Sullivan, who farm just outside Macroom, their top quality Angus herd comes with a strong Gigginstown stamp on it.

The exceptional O'Sullivan herd is bred from some of the top sires available. The herd's stock bull is Gigginstown Sword Play, a 5-star operator who should get the bidding finger tapping and the pulses racing in Macroom on Saturday.

Lee Valley Angus also contains bloodlines from the renowned Aberdeen Angus herds of Ben Ryall and John Appleby.

Three Charolais steers born Jan 2020 weighing 355kg that sold at Macroom Mart for €770 each.

The clearance sale on Saturday will consist of 12 purebred Aberdeen Angus cows with calves at foot, three in calf cows, all in calf to Gigginstown Sword Play. Also included will be 5 maiden pure bred Angus heifers also sired by Gigginstown Sword Play and 2, ten month old bulls off Gigginstown Sword Play.

Talking to Pat O'Sullivan earlier in the week, he told me that while he will be sorry to see the herd go, as he and wife Edel change their farming system, he will be keeping a particular eye on the Angus heifers on Saturday, which he feels deserve a bit of the limelight.

This clearance sale commences at 1pm, viewing time prior to sale, on line bidding via marteye. For details of the sale contact Macroom mart on 02641121.

And looking back to last Saturday's sale in Macroom, dry cows sold from €45 to €710 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.80/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from between €1.90kg to €2.15/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.25/kg. Heifers made from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

And looking at weanling bulls in Macroom on Saturday, they sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 AA steers 522kg 1050 1 Hr steer 510kg 1020 4 Fr steers 380kg 650 2 Ch steers 500kg 1080 1 Ch heifer 515kg 1080 1 Fr cow 795kg 1120 1 Ch cow 825kg 1530

Kilmallock

630 stock, including 220 calves were on offer at Kilmallock mart on Monday last. "Calves continue to be a flying trade. With the cattle trade excellent at the moment," the mart reported. Bullocks here sold for up to €1210 a head or €2.28 per kg. Weanlings hit €980 a head or €2.74 per kg.

Dry cows made up to €1070 a head or €1.80 per kg.

Heifers sold for up to €1070 a head or €3.00 per kg. Young calves sold for up to €435 a head. Friesian bulls made up to €220 a head with lighter Friesian bulls making up to €100.

Dairy stock hit €1640 a head at Kilmallock on Monday.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 AA steers 398kg 710 5 Fr steers 387kg 680 2 Lim steers 530kg 1210 3 Hr steers 438kg 820 2 Lim heifers 330kg 790 1 AA cow 465kg 660 1 Fr cow 590kg 850

Macroom mart Saturday 6th February

Weanling bulls

3 Lm 401kg 910 €2.26/kg

1 Ch 370kg 810 €2.18/kg

2 Hr 307kg 660 €2.14/kg

Weanling Heifers

2 Ba 355kg 800 €2.25/kg

1 Ch 300kg 770 €2.56/kg

2 Ch 265kg 680 €2.56/kg

Kanturk mart Tuesday 9th February

Weanling bulls

2 Lm 292kg 640 €2.19/kg

2 AA 275kg 610 €2.21/kg

2 AA 192kg 380 €1.97/kg

Weanling Heifers

1 AA 330kg 650 €1.96

1 Lm 305kg 600 €1.96/kg

Bandon calf sale 8th February

Fr bulls €50 to €195

Fr heifers to €375

Hr/AA bulls €180 to €635

Hr/AA heifers €150 to €630

Cont bulls to €505

Cont heifers to €415