​​​​​Latest Mart Prices: 700 calves on offer in Bandon

Two Aberdeen Angus steers born April 2019 weighing 605kg that sold at Macroom Mart for €1,290 each.

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 10:35
Denis Lehane

When comedian David Walliams braved the icy waters of the English Channel a number of years ago to raise money for charity, he swam the length of the channel smeared in goose fat. The goose fat helped keep the cold out. 

And while Tuesday wasn't a day to smear goose fat all over yourself it was certainly a day for the woolly geansaí.

We had a cold blizzard blowing around here just before noon that I positively believe finally put an end to Covid for good. Covid hates the cold almost as much as it hates Moderna or Dr Tony.

And moving on from Covid, we head first for Bandon mart where restrictions remain for humans but clearly not for calves. The calf curve in Bandon is rising faster than I can sketch it. Bandon had 700 calves on offer on Monday, with numbers only going one way, up and up. Some super runner calves of the continental variety made over €500. The Friesian bull, in reward for braving the cold, made up to €195 a head.

Dry cows here sold from €50 to €445 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus bullocks made from €260 to €600 with their weight. Friesian bullocks sold from €200 to €435 with their weight. Heifers at the sale on Monday made from €230 to €455 with their weight.

Bandon

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

7

Fr

steers

447kg

730

2

AA

steers

595kg

1190

3

Hr

steers

378kg

780

1

BB

heifer

475kg

930

2

BB

heifers

205kg

465

1

Hr

cow

745kg

1190

1

Fr

cow

755kg

1020

Kanturk

The biting cold on Tuesday morning did little to harm the trade at Kanturk mart as mart manager, Seamus O'Keeffe, reported.

"The Siberian chill in the air didn’t deter our customers here at Kanturk Mart with cattle numbers very high again this week. A total of 630 cattle were entered, including 170 calves and a 99% clearance was achieved."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

Hr

steers

580kg

1040

1

AA

steer

470kg

930

5

AA

steers

341kg

750

1

Lm

heifer

515kg

1030

1

Fr

cow

725kg

1040

1

Fr

cow

750kg

1030

1

Fr

cow

695kg

990

Macroom

It's a long way from Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown estate in County West Meath, to County Cork's Macroom mart. But next Saturday the mart will be the venue for a complete clearance sale of the Lee Valley Aberdeen Angus Herd, owned by Pat and Edel O'Sullivan, who farm just outside Macroom, their top quality Angus herd comes with a strong Gigginstown stamp on it.

The exceptional O'Sullivan herd is bred from some of the top sires available. The herd's stock bull is Gigginstown Sword Play, a 5-star operator who should get the bidding finger tapping and the pulses racing in Macroom on Saturday.

Lee Valley Angus also contains bloodlines from the renowned Aberdeen Angus herds of Ben Ryall and John Appleby.

Three Charolais steers born Jan 2020 weighing 355kg that sold at Macroom Mart for €770 each.
Three Charolais steers born Jan 2020 weighing 355kg that sold at Macroom Mart for €770 each.

The clearance sale on Saturday will consist of 12 purebred Aberdeen Angus cows with calves at foot, three in calf cows, all in calf to Gigginstown Sword Play. Also included will be 5 maiden pure bred Angus heifers also sired by Gigginstown Sword Play and 2, ten month old bulls off Gigginstown Sword Play.

Talking to Pat O'Sullivan earlier in the week, he told me that while he will be sorry to see the herd go, as he and wife Edel change their farming system, he will be keeping a particular eye on the Angus heifers on Saturday, which he feels deserve a bit of the limelight.

This clearance sale commences at 1pm, viewing time prior to sale, on line bidding via marteye. For details of the sale contact Macroom mart on 02641121.

And looking back to last Saturday's sale in Macroom, dry cows sold from €45 to €710 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.80/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from between €1.90kg to €2.15/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.25/kg. Heifers made from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

And looking at weanling bulls in Macroom on Saturday, they sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

5

AA

steers

522kg

1050

1

Hr

steer

510kg

1020

4

Fr

steers

380kg

650

2

Ch

steers

500kg

1080

1

Ch

heifer

515kg

1080

1

Fr

cow

795kg

1120

1

Ch

cow

825kg

1530

Kilmallock

630 stock, including 220 calves were on offer at Kilmallock mart on Monday last. "Calves continue to be a flying trade. With the cattle trade excellent at the moment," the mart reported. Bullocks here sold for up to €1210 a head or €2.28 per kg. Weanlings hit €980 a head or €2.74 per kg.

Dry cows made up to €1070 a head or €1.80 per kg.

Heifers sold for up to €1070 a head or €3.00 per kg. Young calves sold for up to €435 a head. Friesian bulls made up to €220 a head with lighter Friesian bulls making up to €100.

Dairy stock hit €1640 a head at Kilmallock on Monday.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

AA

steers

398kg

710

5

Fr

steers

387kg

680

2

Lim

steers

530kg

1210

3

Hr

steers

438kg

820

2

Lim

heifers

330kg

790

1

AA

cow

465kg

660

1

Fr

cow

590kg

850

Macroom mart Saturday 6th February

Weanling bulls

3 Lm 401kg 910 €2.26/kg

1 Ch 370kg 810 €2.18/kg

2 Hr 307kg 660 €2.14/kg

Weanling Heifers

2 Ba 355kg 800 €2.25/kg

1 Ch 300kg 770 €2.56/kg

2 Ch 265kg 680 €2.56/kg

Kanturk mart Tuesday 9th February

Weanling bulls

2 Lm 292kg 640 €2.19/kg

2 AA 275kg 610 €2.21/kg

2 AA 192kg 380 €1.97/kg

Weanling Heifers

1 AA 330kg 650 €1.96

1 Lm 305kg 600 €1.96/kg

Bandon calf sale 8th February

Fr bulls €50 to €195

Fr heifers to €375

Hr/AA bulls €180 to €635

Hr/AA heifers €150 to €630

Cont bulls to €505

Cont heifers to €415

