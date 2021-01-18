Carbery  to pay  0.5c per litre bonus for all 2020 milk

The Carbery board of management has decided to pay a 0.5c per litre bonus for all milk supplied in 2020.

Carbery has also maintained its price for December milk, unchanged from the November price.

Carbery said if the December milk price decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average price for December of 32.4cpl, inclusive of VAT.

This price includes 1cpl in support which continues to be paid from the Carbery Stability Fund.

The price is exclusive of Somatic Cell Count (SCC) or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops.

The Dairygold Board has maintained the December milk price at 32.311c per litre, compared to 32.25c for November.

The Kerry Group milk price base stays at 31.5c for December milk.