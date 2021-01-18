Carbery  to pay  0.5c per litre bonus for all 2020 milk

Dairygold's December base milk price is 32.311c
Carbery  to pay  0.5c per litre bonus for all 2020 milk

Jason Hawkins, CEO at Carbery Group with Chairman TJ Sullivan, CFO Colm Leen, COO John Holland and Cheddar Cheese Manager Conor O’Donovan with the new Carbery Dairy Mozzarella in Carbery’s new cheese facility in Ballineen, West Cork. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 18:16
Stephen Cadogan

The Carbery board of management has decided to pay a 0.5c per litre bonus for all milk supplied in 2020.

Carbery has also maintained its price for December milk, unchanged from the November price.

Carbery said if the December milk price decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average price for December of 32.4cpl, inclusive of VAT.

This price includes 1cpl in support which continues to be paid from the Carbery Stability Fund.

The price is exclusive of Somatic Cell Count (SCC) or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops.

The Dairygold Board has maintained the December milk price at 32.311c per litre, compared to 32.25c for November.

The Kerry Group milk price base stays at 31.5c for December milk.

More in this section

Russia extends ban on food imports for another year Russia extends ban on food imports for another year
Shearing costs €2.50 but saves €8 per ewe Shearing costs €2.50 but saves €8 per ewe
Horse and veterinary Ireland has a record number of veterinary professionals
Carbery  to pay  0.5c per litre bonus for all 2020 milk

All slurry spreading must now be low emission on derogation farms

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices