Diversification and value add will benefit from €100 million capital scheme

Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) said a €100m aid package for the sector in an effort to mitigate Brexit impact will help to drive the ongoing ‘step change’ in investment of the industry as it looks to further diversify and drive up the value chain for the benefit of all stakeholders.

DII’s Conor Mulvihill said: “From January 1, one of our biggest markets becomes a third country outside our customs union and single market with all the administrative burdens and costs that come with that,” he added.

Meanwhile, an economic analysis conducted by DII in preparation for Brexit found that the deal arrived at will result in a 1.58c per litre extra cost to the 2bn litres of milk Ireland uses in the cheddar cheese industry - which is particularly dependent on sales to Britain.

“While Britain will remain a key and valued partner for Irish dairy, Brexit will present a competitiveness challenge for the industry,” Mr Mulvihill continued.

“Irish dairy’s diversification strategy has been developing well in advance of Brexit.

“These have accelerated since the 2016 referendum with investments very focused on international cheeses and specialised nutrition.

“This announcement by Tánaiste Varadkar and Minister McConalogue will continue to help us mitigate the worst effects of Brexit while looking to the future, and further underpin the globally competitive nature of the Irish dairy and specialised nutrition industry.

“We would further call on the Tánaiste and his department to progress our longstanding request to progress the immediate opening of an Export Credit Insurance scheme to help companies aggressively seek new markets.

"Ireland currently is a complete outlier in the EU with no state scheme despite Irish dairy exporting 95% of its product."

DII, meanwhile, represents primary and secondary dairy manufacturers including the specialised nutrition sector in Ireland.

A 2020 EY report found that Irish Dairy exported 95% of output with Britain remaining a key market.

It also showed that the Irish dairy industry delivers €11.3bn a year to the economy delivering economic sustainability and tens of thousands of jobs all around the country.