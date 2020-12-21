Is a new car a sign of wealth or a sign of personal debt?

Statistics published by the Central Bank confirm that we have passed peak PCP.

For the uninitiated, PCP stands for personal contract plan(s) which are predominantly used for car finance.

Table A.19 published by the Central Bank outlines that the peak number of outstanding PCP contracts for car finance occurred in February 2019, when just over 70,000 contracts were in issue.

Since then, outstanding PCP contracts have been paid off at a faster rate than new contracts issued, and as of February 2020, 62,078 such contracts were in place, covering a massive €1.17bn.

Apart from PCP contracts, at February 2020, there

existed a further 248,500 hire purchase contracts, and 133,530 other credit arrangements (loans, leases, etc).

Add in the debt of hire purchase contracts of a further €3bn, and other finance forms such as bank loans and leases at a further €966m, and you get a staggering €5.1bn of consumer debt for car and light vehicle loans, or an average of €11,602 of debt for 444,142 vehicles, for all loans in issue.

It is more interesting to look at the new debt taken on, to give perspective on how much finance is taken on per vehicle. Figures for January and February 2020 show 42,448 new contracts taken out for these two months alone, covering €730 million of debt, or an average of €16,500 per vehicle.

Bear in mind that the figures for loan amounts and number of applicants aren’t specific to new cars, but narrowing down to PCPs solely (which are generally offered on new or very nearly new cars), the average debt taken on per applicant amounted to €26,000.

Meanwhile, the number of new cars registered this year has declined sharply. Figures for the period January 2020 to November 2020 show a drop of 24.95% in the number of cars sold, a drop of a hefty 29,157 units.

Similarly, in the light commercial vehicle category, the number of new units sold dropped by 3,730 units, a 14.87% fall.

Figures on the numbers of UK cars imported into Ireland in 2020 are not publicly available as of yet, but it is expected that the quantity will be significantly down for 2020, as a result of lower demand, but perhaps more so because of the introduction of a NOx (nitrogen oxide) surcharge added to the VRT on the import of second-hand cars.

Irish consumers’ demand for luxury brands seems insatiable. The number of new cars sold for the 11 months up to November 2020 almost mirrors the same quantity of cars sold in 2010, however, a look at the type of cars bought this year compared to a decade ago reveals that premium brands feature much more prominently.

Land Rover sales have increase four-fold, with BMW, Audi, Lexus and Mercedes all selling more units now than in 2010. Porsche sold 109 units so far this year, compared to just one car in 2010.

When talking to an acquaintance recently, I asked whether they were going to splash the cash and buy themselves a “211” car. Their answer: “Sure, there’s no good in having a new car, you can’t go anywhere to be seen in it”.

Based on the PCP and other credit lending figures, in some instances, the new car might be a sign of personal debt as much as a sign of wealth.