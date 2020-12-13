Beware of silage changes causing digestive upsets

It is well known from research throughout the world that ruminants take 21 days to adjust fully to a new diet. The rumen bug population needs time to breakdown the new nutrient profile of the diet.

December is often a time when there is a change of silages on the farm. This year has seen a huge amount of baled silage available, and many are only just after opening pits. Take care when moving over to pit silage, as it tends to be lower in dry matter, and more finely chopped, which can cause temporary digestive upsets.

Many farms report loose dungs in stock during this transition.

Cost-effective diet formulation

As changes in silage supply occur, nutrient supply changes, depending on the profile of the new silage. When you change, it is important to adjust the balance of the diet accordingly.

Over-feeding energy or protein will result in excessive costs and possibly in poorer animal performance.

Moreover, the overfeeding of animals who are not capable of increased performance is wasteful. If animals can’t increase performance with extra feeding, then it goes to waste or can be detrimental to performance, depending on what you are trying to achieve.

Too much energy in maiden heifer dies may make it harder to get them in calf, and too much protein may cause similar issues.

Good quality silage will always reduce production costs, your planning for better silage in 2021 should start now!

Silage mineral profiles

Many farms now analyse silage for minerals on a regular basis. This year, we have seen some interesting and unwelcome trends in the analysis results.

Many silages are high in antagonists such as lead, aluminium, iron, and molybdenum. Soil contamination is also a contributory factor.

It has been shown that these elements tend to be high in years where water tables may have been high in the winter and into the spring.

These antagonists make it harder for animals to extract important minerals such as copper, selenium, iodine, cobalt, zinc, and manganese from the silages.

Testing for minerals in your silage is recommended in order to establish deficiencies and to begin the balancing process for particular animal groups.

If you have had issues with animal performance, with poor growth/gain, and/or fertility, minerals should be one of the aspects that you investigate further.

This will help to identify deficiencies on your whole farm, and will help you to design supplementation which may also include what your soil requires, fertiliser-wise, and trace element-wise.

Silage and grazed grass are the predominant feed source on almost all Irish farms. If we know what level of minerals and vitamins an animal requires, based on genetics, age, weight and sex, we can get a mineral pack formulated to supply them with any elements deficient in your farm’s base feeds.

Don’t speculate what deficiencies your stock might have, based on symptoms. Use available science to get the balance right. It has been well established that areas and soil types have particular mineral deficiencies.

Minerals drive animal performance, some are natural growth promoters, some are antioxidants, some drive an efficient immune response, and are involved in many different pathways to ensure you have a healthy and productive animal.

Mineral balance in suckler herds

One way to help achieve better animal performance, less animal losses, and fewer vet calls may be to concentrate more on mineral supplementation.

This may be of considerable use during the dry period for suckler cows, and in high performing finishing stock. One issue highlighted on farms in the last few weeks has been reporting of a lot of milk fevers and held cleanings in late autumn calving dairy cows.

In almost all cases, these issues were not common in the early calving cows.

It has been observed that many of the issues started when baled silage was replaced with second cut silages, which is predominantly quite dry this year, having been cut in the prolonged dry spell, in July.

When soils have a moisture deficit, one of the survival mechanisms of grass is to draw additional potassium from the soil. Increased potassium has shown up in analysis results, in some cases coupled with high sodium levels.

This will result in a high DCAD (dietary cation and anion difference) number, an indicator of potential metabolic problems around calving. If this is an issue, and cows are over-conditioned at calving, trouble is not far away!

Minerals for finishers

To optimise finishing performance, minerals must be fed. Don’t entertain the notion that they will be slaughtered soon, so “what minerals would they need?” Minerals will prevent illness, injury, and will improve performance right up to slaughter.

Balancing non-grass feeds

Those feeding maize silage, whole crop, and beet, need to ensure they are supplementing with sufficient phosphorous.

Independent dairy and beef nutritionist Brian Reidy, Premier Farm Nutrition, can be contacted at brian@pfn.ie