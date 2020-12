More than 8,000 applicants for Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC, disadvantaged areas) payments were falling short of the minimum stocking requirements to qualify for payment in the 2020 scheme, as of December 4.

However, the 8,372 landowners who hold eligible ANC land, but who did not satisfy the minimum stocking requirement, have until the end of the year to meet their minimum stocking requirements.

More than 104,443 applicants hold ANC eligible land.

Of those not meeting the minimum stocking requirement on December 4, there were 944 in Co Galway; 867 in Co Mayo; 774 in Co Donegal; 654 in Co Cork; 614 in Co Kerry; 390 in Co Tipperary; 377 in Co Limerick; 357 in Co Clare; and 133 in Co Waterford.

To qualify for ANC payments, a landowner must:

Hold a valid herd number and be farming at least three hectares of eligible lands.

Maintain a minimum stocking density of 0.15 livestock units per eligible forage hectare for seven consecutive months within the 2020 calendar year.

And maintain an annual average stocking density of 0.15 livestock units per eligible forage hectare for the 2020 calendar year.

Arable lands are not taken into account in the calculation of stocking requirements.

The eligible animals to meet the minimum stocking requirement are cattle, sheep, goats, horses, donkeys and deer.

Applicants with sheep or goats must have submitted a valid Sheep or Goat Census return within specified timelines.

Proof of ownership such as equine passports must be submitted.

This year, only 50% of stocking density requirement can be fulfilled using donkeys.

ANC payments are between €88 and €148 per hectare.