Help the Irish vets who volunteer to help African farmers

I was looking out the window last Sunday, while I sipped from the cup of Americano that I had just bought in my local coffee house.

The weather outside had suddenly turned very nasty, and I was glad we had stepped in from the Sunday walk.

The wind picked up with gusts every now and then, driving the sheeting rain.

My mind began to drift to the warm climates around the equator where the locals have a much different problem; they only rarely see rain. This results in vegetation being hard to grow, and consequently, keeping herds of animals can be a very precarious occupation.

Only last week, I received the newsletter from VIVA in the post, and I found it very interesting reading. You too can read it at the www.viva.ie website.

As I have told you in the past, VIVA stands for Volunteers In Veterinary Assistance.

It is made up of a group of Irish vets who volunteer to help farmers in foreign lands, mostly on the African continent.

One of their most recent projects is in Karamojo in the northeast of Uganda.

Here, they have joined forces with a Belgian group called VSF (Veterinaires Sans Frontieres) to help fund the animal health elements and the breed improvement activities of the project.

Firstly, volunteers give up their time to train local farmers as community animal health workers so they can provide basic animal care to the farmers of their community.

They also provide vaccination programmes to protect the animals against the local diseases, and are introducing new breeds of both cow and goat.

The Sahiwal breed of cow is being brought in from India, because it is tick resistant, heat tolerant, and a good milker.

Galla goats have been introduced, because they can withstand long periods of drought while giving higher milk yields than the local breeds.

There is a lovely story about a native farmer called Achak Paul.

He is a 36-year-old with nine children.

He recently received five goats: four females and one of the new Galla bucks. He is now the proud owner of 15 goats in total and counts himself one of the lucky ones. He can now pay the school fees for his two eldest children.

In this modern age, where everyone is expanding, Paul is no different, and his hope is to have 50 goats so that he can send all his children to school.

As a sideline he trades in goats, often buying and selling in the one day, making anywhere from €0.50 to €1.20 per goat.

Apart from learning about how to detect sick animals, how to construct proper housing, and all about hygiene, from the VSF project, through the business skills and marketing training he has received, he has learned that he can make better profits (up to €4.85) by keeping the goats for a while.

These sums of money might seem paltry to us, but to the natives of northeast Uganda, they are wealth.

The funds that the volunteers from VIVA bring with them to these parts of Africa go a long way to financing the projects that they are involved in. These funds are raised by various means like the annual golf classic which takes place every year in Tullamore, the annual “Bike ‘n Hike” which visits different parts of Ireland each year, and the annual heifer draw.

Of course, the golf and cycling events went by the wayside this year, due to Covid, and funding for 2020 will be down to donations given by friendly businesses, collections at veterinary clinical society meetings, and other anonymous donations.

If you too feel you might like to make a difference to the lives of the farming communities of central Africa, you can go online to www.viva.ie and make a donation.