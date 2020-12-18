Irish beef exports to China suspended since May

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that Irish beef shipments to China have been suspended since an isolated case of atypical BSE was confirmed in Co Tipperary in mid-May.

The ban continues despite the Department of Agriculture providing a comprehensive epidemiological report for consideration by the Chinese authorities last June, demonstrating that there were no food safety or control systems implications arising from this isolated case.

The department, in co-ordination with the embassy of Ireland in Beijing, has continued to engage frequently with the relevant Chinese ministry to try to resolve the issue, and Mr McConalogue raised the matter with China’s ambassador to Ireland during a meeting in September.

“Ultimately, it must be recognised that the decision to resume trade remains a matter for the Chinese authorities.” said the minister in the Dáil.

“However, given the growing importance of the market for Irish beef, I will continue to respectfully press the case for a resumption of the beef trade whenever there is appropriate opportunity to do so.”

Atypical BSE is believed to occur spontaneously in all cattle populations at a very low rate and has only been identified in older cattle.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) does not consider the incidence of atypical BSE in determining a country’s BSE risk status.

The mid-May case was in a 14-year-old Limousin cow on a farm in Fethard, Co Tipperary.

There are no associated public health risks.

Hence, the discovery of this case had no implications for Ireland’s ‘controlled risk’ status, a classification which recognises that Ireland’s BSE controls are effective and that, under OIE rules, Irish beef can be safely traded internationally.

Ireland’s beef was exported to some 70 international markets last year.

The China ban has reduced the value of our 2020 beef exports by an estimated €60m.

CSO trade data shows the value of beef exports to China increased from just under €65m in 2018 to over €95m last year.

This makes China potentially Ireland’s most valuable beef export market outside the UK and the EU.

For this year, CSO figures show that nearly €52m of Irish beef has been exported to China.

In the Dáil, Mr McConalogue was responding to a question by Dublin Rathdown Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond.