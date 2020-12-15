Pig price on track to highest yearly averagein over 10 years

Northern Ireland protocol will protect  trading of 500,000 pigs annually from  south to north
Pig price on track to highest yearly averagein over 10 years

Irish farmers are currently getting a price 20% above the EU average.

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 08:23
Stephen Cadogan

IFA says the flat rate pig price stayed at €1.56-1.60/kg this week.

With the pig market in mainland Europe still under pressure from restricted market access (due to African swine fever, ASF, in wild boar), Covid-19 restrictions, and foodservice and Christmas processing closures, Irish farmers are getting a price 20% above the EU average.

Despite recent price reductions, the 2020 Irish pig price is on track towards the highest yearly average in over 10 years.

Pig farmers have also welcomed the Northern Ireland protocol which will protect the continued trading of 12% of pigs produced south of the border (about 500,000 pigs annually) to the Karro plant in Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

Meanwhile, the German government continued intensive negotiations seeking relaxation of China’s import ban on German pork.

About 240 wild boar ASF cases have been confirmed in Germany.

Resuming German exports to China could significantly boost EU pig prices.

However, pressure on China to import pork market is lessening, with government sources there saying their pig population has recovered from ASF devastation at the rate of 27% year-on-year, national production capacity has returned to about 88% of that at the end of 2017, and this growth trend could result in Chinese pig numbers recover to the pre-ASF level in the second quarter of 2021.

More in this section

Agreement reached on new bovine TB eradication strategy Agreement reached on new bovine TB eradication strategy
Coronavirus - Tue Oct 20, 2020 LEADER grants of up to 75% in 2021 for rural projects
Pantanal On Fire In Brazil EU will be asked to ratify Mercosur deal in New Year
Pig price on track to highest yearly averagein over 10 years

Diarygold increases milk price by .5c per litre

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices