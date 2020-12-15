Pig price on track to highest yearly averagein over 10 years

IFA says the flat rate pig price stayed at €1.56-1.60/kg this week.

With the pig market in mainland Europe still under pressure from restricted market access (due to African swine fever, ASF, in wild boar), Covid-19 restrictions, and foodservice and Christmas processing closures, Irish farmers are getting a price 20% above the EU average.

Despite recent price reductions, the 2020 Irish pig price is on track towards the highest yearly average in over 10 years.

Pig farmers have also welcomed the Northern Ireland protocol which will protect the continued trading of 12% of pigs produced south of the border (about 500,000 pigs annually) to the Karro plant in Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

Meanwhile, the German government continued intensive negotiations seeking relaxation of China’s import ban on German pork.

About 240 wild boar ASF cases have been confirmed in Germany.

Resuming German exports to China could significantly boost EU pig prices.

However, pressure on China to import pork market is lessening, with government sources there saying their pig population has recovered from ASF devastation at the rate of 27% year-on-year, national production capacity has returned to about 88% of that at the end of 2017, and this growth trend could result in Chinese pig numbers recover to the pre-ASF level in the second quarter of 2021.