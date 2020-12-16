LEADER grants of up to 75% in 2021 for rural projects

Up to €200,000 per project for small food and beverage producers
Minister Heather Humphreys has announced details of LEADER grant aid for rural projects in 2021. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 15:07
Stephen Cadogan

Funding of up to 75% (increased from 50%) for enterprises and commercial projects will be a feature of a 2021 extension to the EU LEADER rural development programme.

Among those to benefit will be small food and beverage producers who need to address emerging challenges, such as responding to Brexit, and developing markets. They can apply to the LEADER Food Initiative which will support new and existing artisan, micro and small food producers, when details are announced in 2021.

The maximum amount of Food Initiative funding permitted is €200,000 per project. Eligible projects include market development, competitiveness,  innovation, renovation and extension of production facilities, and purchasing processing equipment. 

Eligible businesses are those with annual turnover of up to €10m and employing fewer than 50.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced the LEADER extension to bridge a gap between the winding-up 2014-2020 programme and the next EU programme, which is unlikely to commence until 2023, due to delays at EU level.

Ms Humphreys announced an initial funds allocation of €20m, available to cover grants for new projects, and for administration costs of the 29 Local Action Groups (LAGs) that deliver the programme.

Funding for the Transitional Programme will be reviewed in 2021, when there is certainty regarding EU funding.

Meanwhile, LAGs can work on identifying and animating potential projects, but project approvals will not commence until April 1.

New projects may be approved up until December 31, 2022.

Funding will also be provided for projects still running in the 2014-2020 programme, in which the deadline for commitments is extended to next April, in order to facilitate full allocation of funds available.

A key focus of the Transitional Programme will be on communities which did not get LEADER funding to date.

The programme will support job creation, entrepreneurship, and projects which address the climate agenda and digital transformation.

LAGs can also recommit funding un-used due to projects not proceeding.

LEADER grants of up to 75% in 2021 for rural projects

