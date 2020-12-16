Agreement reached on new bovine TB eradication strategy

Broad stakeholder agreement on the new bovine TB eradication strategy has been reached.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said the move “marks an important step” in building Ireland’s collective efforts to reduce TB levels to the benefit of Irish farmers.

“The bovine TB eradication Programme is an example of a shared animal health programme to the benefit of all related stakeholders,” he added.

“Thanks to the efforts of all stakeholders, we now have an agreed road-map to eradication which should see bovine TB levels reduced significantly in the coming years.

“While bovine TB disease is low relative to historical levels, TB herd incidence and reactor numbers have been gradually increasing.”

Meanwhile, the pace of deterioration has accelerated in 2020, according to the Department.

Herd incidence at 4.35% is now at its highest level since 2012 while reactor numbers at 22,700 are back at 2009 rates.

Relative to 2019, an additional 13 herds per week experienced a TB restriction in 2020.

This clearly highlights the urgency with which we must act.

“It is imperative that all stakeholders work together in reducing TB rates to support and protect farm families and I look forward to ongoing positive engagement from all stakeholders in implementing this new bovine TB eradication strategy.”

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Animal Health Chairman, Pat Farrell said the strategy “better reflects” the crucial role of farmers in the programme and provides for meaningful involvement by them in the design and implementation of the objectives.

“Farmers will be the only stakeholders impacted directly by the TB programme in the day-to-day management of their farms,” he continued.

“Using their expertise in determining the most appropriate means to implement the objectives of the strategy is critical to minimising the impact on farms.

“It’s important the implementation as well as the financial working groups are convened as soon as possible to agree on all aspects of the programme.

“We must strive to eradicate TB from the national herd in the shortest possible time frame.”