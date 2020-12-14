Wicklow case could be  first highly pathogenic bird  flu in Irish domestic poultry since 1983

The importance of biosecurity in all poultry flocks, irrespective of size, cannot be overstated, said DAFM officials this week, following Ireland’s first 2020 case of avian influenza subtype H5N8 in domesticated poultry.

Results were awaited this week of further testing to determine the pathogenicity of the virus found in free-range turkeys in Co Wicklow. It could be the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Irish domestic poultry since 1983.

The danger posed to the poultry industry is clear, with the Chief Veterinary Officers for England, Scotland and Wales earlier this week ordering all poultry keepers to confine their birds indoors and to follow strict biosecurity measures. It is now a legal requirement for them to keep their birds indoors.

The public health advice is that the risk to human health from the virus is very low, and avian influenza has no connection to Covid-19, which is caused by a virus not carried in poultry.

The Co Wicklow case was in a free-range turkey fattening flock at Knockananna in east Wicklow, near the Co Carlow border.

On December 9, five infected turkeys had been euthanised on suspicion of avian influenza, with symptoms of coughing, cyanosis (dark blue or purple colouration of the skin and mucous membranes) and swollen eyes in two birds.

All the free-roaming turkey fattening flock of 127 birds were killed and disposed of as part of the efforts to control the spread of the virus.

No other poultry were on the holding.

The Irish Central Veterinary Laboratory confirmed the presence of avian influenza subtype H5N8.

Restriction zones with additional protection and surveillance measures are in place.

There have been 10 confirmed highly pathogenic H5N8 avian Influenza cases in wild birds so far this year in various counties in Ireland, so the risk of it spreading to domestic poultry is rising, especially if biosecurity measures are inadequate.

October to April is the high-risk period in Ireland for the introduction of Avian Influenza as a result of the migration of wild birds returning to overwinter here.

Flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, and report any suspicion to their nearest Regional Veterinary Office.