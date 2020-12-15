Final beef push to UK before New Year uncertainty

The beef trade has uncertainty written all over it this week, with finishers and processors trying to hedge their bets on the eventual outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

Uncertainty may become confusion as to what the industry faces on New Year’s Day, with finishers particularly fearing they will ultimately take the brunt of whatever fall-out occurs after the UK leaves the EU single market and customs union on December 31.

Deal or no deal, there will be implications for the Irish beef trade with Britain, the largest and best market which Irish processors have for exports, accounting for about half of the national kill annually.

Meanwhile, processors are reported to be searching every avenue to source cattle this week, and have planned additional days of slaughtering in what appears to be a build-up of beef supplies to the UK market before everything changes at year-end.

By Tuesday evening, most of the processors appeared to have booked in heavy supplies for this week’s kill, and thoughts were turning to next week’s trade, which has a different look.

It is expected in the trade that most beef processors will cut their kill to possibly four days next week. So far, they have been reticent about quoting forward for any cattle arriving in the factory yards after this weekend.

It is never easy to read the factory language, and even more difficult to interpret it, but there is one certainty, that increasing uncertainty about export prospects after December 31 could become very damaging for the trade in the weeks ahead.

This week, the general base quote for steers continues at 370 cents/kg, with some reports of up to 375 cents/kg being negotiable, but only for a small percentage of the intake.

Finishers anxious to sell ready cattle are nervous about holding back amid fears of tighter demand at factories next week.

The trade is a shade stronger for heifers than for steers. With heifer prices being quoted at a base of 375 cents/kg, a sizeable percentage appear to be trading at 380 cents/kg, with some deals at up to 385 cents/kg being reported.

The cow trade continues strong at up to 330 cents/kg for the better quality R-grade cows. The better O-grade cows are commanding prices up to 310 cents/kg this week, and the P-graders are generally at 280-290 cents/kg.