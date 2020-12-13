Demand for Christmas trees hits an all-time high

Demand for Christmas Trees has surged this year and trees are being bought earlier than usual because people are eager to get into the festive spirit after the difficulties faced during 2020 because of Covid-19.

One organic forestry farmer in Cork is reaping the benefits of this as sales increase for his trees and demand across the online side of the business excels.

Fintan Riordan, of Cork Christmas Trees, has been in the forestry business for the last 30 years alongside his family, and growing Christmas Trees for the last 20 years at the farm in Currabeg Ovens, West Cork.

“We found that the land around here was ideal for growing Christmas trees and we decided to plant them and see how things went; it really took off,” said Fintan.

“Some of the land was slanted and that creates better drainage for growing trees and because we are in a mountainous area, there is a higher altitude which is also advantageous for the trees.”

Cork Christmas Trees is based at Centre Park Road, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Meanwhile, because of the trees’ genetics they excel in higher altitude and the Riordan’s grow them at around 1,000ft producing a fuller tree as a result.

“Our plantation, set up in 2003 is a family owned business,” continued Fintan.

“Every year we plant thousands of non-shed trees mainly of Noble fir and Nordmann fir where it can take up to 12 years to achieve just 6ft.

“This involves hard work all year round from winter pruning, planting to harvesting.

“From winter to summer months we take care of pruning, shearing, bud picking and fertilizer to meet our clients needs.

“At the end of August we can then grade trees that will be sold for the coming Christmas season.

“By November to December Christmas is looming and the harvest is well under way. It is then time to supply and sell quality trees to the public, celebrating Christmas traditions.”

Fintan also says that bringing Christmas Trees to fruition is an “all-year-round job” that brings forestry, farming and horticulture together.

“It’s a mixture of horticulture, forestry and farming,” he added.

Every single tree has to be pruned — which takes time and energy.

“It's labour intensive, especially in December when we could be selling anything up to a 20ft tree.

“Aside from the physical planting and nurturing of the tree, it has to be cut down and transported and that is an important aspect of the business too.”

When Covid-19 hit back in March, the Riordan’s didn’t realise the impact restrictions would have on their business.

They soon found themselves having to enhance certain aspects of the business and introduced a ‘Click and Collect’ to their website.

Cork Christmas Trees has seen demand for its organic trees surge this year. Picture: Dan Linehan.

“Covid-19 did impact things for us; it made our work during the year a lot harder to be honest with you,” continued Fintan.

“But in terms of sales, I think people have more interest this year in getting their Christmas tree.

“They are also buying them earlier this year than they have done in the past because they are spending more time at home and want to put the Christmas decorations up to bring a bit of festive cheer.

Click and Collect has gone very well for us and sales are up on the website.

“We also do a delivery service and demand is high there as well.

“Our yard is in Centre Park Road — we have a massive space there — and we are able to manage social distancing very effectively.”

Because the trees at Cork Christmas Trees are organic the family no longer spray spray herbicides — they have a special machine that mows the grass and weeds, and it doesn’t harm the environment or damage the trees in any way.

“The ground is benefiting from it too and so are the trees, and that has been a very positive step forward for us,” added Fintan.

“Christmas trees are important to the environment - they take in the carbon emissions and when you cut down one tree you plant two more, so there is a constant rotation of trees in the plantation which is also good for the environment.”