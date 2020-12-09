55-acre jewel on the Ring of Kerry is attracting interest

Land on the Iveragh Peninsula in Kerry has been in strong demand and achieving strong prices for a number of years for a variety of very particular reasons.

The first is that this is Ireland’s tourism centre. Outside of the capital, nowhere else in Ireland receives so much tourism revenue and enjoys such popularity. It’s an area where the tourism industry has roots that go way back to the era of the first British Victorian tourists, who began by discovering the lakes of Killarney and quickly spread around this wide peninsula.

The second reason is that, in spite of the presence of the highest mountains in Ireland, the peninsula is blessed with a lot of good-quality grassland and this has been the bedrock of a very successful dairying sector that has seen a vibrant cooperative movement become a large public limited company that competes on a global scale.

The derelict house on the propoerty at Garranearagh, Cahirsiveen.

This brings us to the third reason; the effects of the spin-off from the public listing of Kerry Foods, something that’s still being felt decades after the event. Many dairy farmers in Kerry became cash-rich as a result of the transformation and the presence of that resource withing the farming community ensures a premium for good land.

Mallow-based auctioneer Séamus O’Keeffe is offering a 55-acre farm on the Iveragh Peninsula. Located in the townland of Garranearagh, the holding is very close to the town of Cahirsiveen, whose bustling centre is a kilometre or so from the roadside property.

Even though this farm is located right beside an industrial park and has the Ring of Kerry route dissecting it into two parts, it has no potential development value – purely agricultural.

The additional potential it does hold is in the form of a derelict house – an asset that could become a rental property or even a home for a future owner. The land, meanwhile, is of good quality and a medium-sized holding in a convenient location is always going to be valued by the market.

“There’s good interest in it,” says Séamus, “both local and farther afield. It’s in a really beautiful position too – overlooking Valentia Island and the Atlantic beyond.

“There’s the old derelict two-storey traditional farmhouse on it too… and I would expect that someone would get full planning permission to do it up as the precedent has already been set of the house being there.”

The house is effectively divided into two lots by the main road but so far, most of the interest has been in the entire holding so at the moment, it’s looking far more likely to sell in its entirety.

“There are ten acres on the lower (western) side of the road and 46 acres above it so there is the possibility of dividing it into two lots if someone wanted to.”

The property is well fenced with an electricity and water supply. There are no entitlements going with it and the asking price of €600,000 (€10,900/acre) is an accurate reflection of the size and rarity of this jewel in the Ring of Kerry.