Mart Prices: Strong trade with full clearance recorded

Marts continue to have good strong trade with a full clearance recorded.
In Macroom on Saturday dry cows sold from €80 to €540 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks sold from €1.50/kg to €1.70/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €1.85/kg to €2.15/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.40/kg. Heifers made from €1.90/kg to €2.25/kg.
And looking at weanlings, bulls in Macroom sold from €2/kg to €2.38/kg. Weanling heifers made from €2/kg to €2.50/kg.
|
Macroom
|
Saturday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
Ch
|
steer
|
590kg
|
1190
|
8
|
Fr
|
steers
|
490kg
|
825
|
6
|
Hr
|
steers
|
444kg
|
890
|
4
|
AA
|
steers
|
532kg
|
1100
|
1
|
BB
|
heifer
|
385kg
|
860
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
600kg
|
820
|
1
|
Hr
|
cow
|
675kg
|
1110
|
Bandon
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
4
|
Fr
|
steers
|
530kg
|
850
|
3
|
AA
|
steers
|
580kg
|
1050
|
3
|
Hr
|
steers
|
463kg
|
880
|
6
|
AA
|
heifers
|
485kg
|
910
|
1
|
Sim
|
heifer
|
560kg
|
1180
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
910kg
|
1350
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
750kg
|
1020
|
Kilmallock
|
Monday/Wednesday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
5
|
Hr
|
steers
|
375kg
|
730
|
6
|
AA
|
steers
|
346kg
|
700
|
3
|
Fr
|
steers
|
360kg
|
570
|
1
|
Lim
|
steer
|
530kg
|
1100
|
2
|
Hr
|
heifers
|
293kg
|
550
|
1
|
Lim
|
cow
|
420kg
|
750
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
430kg
|
690
We turn to Ennis mart next, and to Ann Keane for the latest report. “We had a strong entry of bullocks on Friday with over 300 on offer. The trade was strong, especially for forward type stock and we had quite a few of these on offer.
|
Ennis
|
Thursday/Friday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
Ch
|
steer
|
850kg
|
1950
|
1
|
Lim
|
steer
|
455kg
|
1200
|
3
|
Hr
|
steers
|
456kg
|
980
|
4
|
Fr
|
steers
|
660kg
|
1130
|
2
|
BB
|
heifers
|
452kg
|
1380
|
3
|
Lm
|
heifers
|
398kg
|
940
|
2
|
Ch
|
heifers
|
645kg
|
1480
|
Scariff
|
Saturday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
4
|
Fr
|
steers
|
455kg
|
675
|
1
|
AA
|
steers
|
335kg
|
600
|
1
|
Ch
|
steers
|
420kg
|
900
|
3
|
Lm
|
steers
|
545kg
|
1150
|
1
|
Hr
|
steer
|
455kg
|
810
|
1
|
Lim
|
heifer
|
270kg
|
710
|
2
|
Hr
|
heifers
|
375kg
|
710