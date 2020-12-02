Mart Prices: Strong trade with full clearance recorded

Latest mart reports from Macroom, Ennis, Kilmallock, Scariff and Bandon.
Mart Prices: Strong trade with full clearance recorded

At Macroom Mart last Saturday, this Charolais Steer (27 months old) weighed 590kg and sold for €1,190.

Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 17:16
Denis Lehane

Marts continue to have good strong trade with a full clearance recorded.

In Macroom on Saturday dry cows sold from €80 to €540 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks sold from €1.50/kg to €1.70/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €1.85/kg to €2.15/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.40/kg. Heifers made from €1.90/kg to €2.25/kg.

And looking at weanlings, bulls in Macroom sold from €2/kg to €2.38/kg. Weanling heifers made from €2/kg to €2.50/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Ch

steer

590kg

1190

8

Fr

steers

490kg

825

6

Hr

steers

444kg

890

4

AA

steers

532kg

1100

1

BB

heifer

385kg

860

1

Fr

cow

600kg

820

1

Hr

cow

675kg

1110 

Both mass and the marts came back this week at the same time. From Tuesday morning both were allowing in saint and sinner alike (with restrictions such aws 2m social distancing and facemasks). With some cattle buyers (and sellers) having held back while only online bidding was allowed, it will be interesting to see how the trade goes.

My own belief is that the rise in numbers will be negligible. When a man needs to sell, he has to sell. Very few of us have the luxury of sitting back.

If your wife needs a new washing machine and the young fellow a new pair of trousers, you can’t very well tell them to hold tough. The show must go on, regardless.

Bandon mart on Monday had 300 calves. Friesian bull runners made up to €360. The strongest Friesian heifer calves made up to €320.

Dry cows here sold from €80 under to €450 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks made €250 to €470 with their weight. Continental bullocks made up to €605 with their weight. Heifers made €250 to €650 with their weight.

Bandon

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

Fr

steers

530kg

850

3

AA

steers

580kg

1050

3

Hr

steers

463kg

880

6

AA

heifers

485kg

910

1

Sim

heifer

560kg

1180

1

Fr

cow

910kg

1350

1

Fr

cow

750kg

1020

The cattle trade in Kilmallock was reported to be very strong this week with bullocks selling for up to €1,460, or €2.14 per kg.

Young calves made up to €300, runners up to €530. Dry cows hit €1,380 or €2.15 per kg. Heifers made up to €2.03 per kg.

Up to €1,340 was paid for aged bulls.

Sucklers sold for up to €1,300 (for a five-year-old and her heifer calf).

Weanling bullocks sold for up to €660 or €2.45 per kg. Weanling bulls hit €800 or €2.60 per kg. Weanling heifers made up to €910, or €2.53 per kg.

Tomorrow, December, the Munster Branch of the Irish Angus Society have a sale of 23 heifers and three bulls at Kilmallock, at 6.30pm.

On Saturday, December 5, there’s an organic sale at 11 am (300 stock on offer).

Kilmallock

Monday/Wednesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

5

Hr

steers

375kg

730

6

AA

steers

346kg

700

3

Fr

steers

360kg

570

1

Lim

steer

530kg

1100

2

Hr

heifers

293kg

550

1

Lim

cow

420kg

750

1

Fr

cow

430kg

690

We turn to Ennis mart next, and to Ann Keane for the latest report. “We had a strong entry of bullocks on Friday with over 300 on offer. The trade was strong, especially for forward type stock and we had quite a few of these on offer.

Ennis

Thursday/Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Ch

steer

850kg

1950

1

Lim

steer

455kg

1200

3

Hr

steers

456kg

980

4

Fr

steers

660kg

1130

2

BB

heifers

452kg

1380

3

Lm

heifers

398kg

940

2

Ch

heifers

645kg

1480

Looking back to Thursday’s sale of dry cows and heifers, Ann said, “We had a fine entry, with cull cow numbers very strong, but heifer numbers easing.

“There was a lot of buyer activity for fleshy type stock.

“Again, 40% of the cull cows on offer were dairy type, the better ones of these met a fine trade, one large pen averaged €1.43/kg.

“Quite a number of the top quality cull cows exceeded €2/kg. Heifers met a very good trade all round.

“A smaller entry of aged bulls averaged €1.59/kg.

Ann had this report from a weanling and general cattle sale at Scariff. “A small sale took place on Saturday but a 100% clearance was achieved. The trade was good.”

Scariff

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

Fr

steers

455kg

675

1

AA

steers

335kg

600

1

Ch

steers

420kg

900

3

Lm

steers

545kg

1150

1

Hr

steer

455kg

810

1

Lim

heifer

270kg

710

2

Hr

heifers

375kg

710

More in this section

More than 4,500 forestry licences currently ‘under consideration’ More than 4,500 forestry licences currently ‘under consideration’
Finishers push for 380 cents/kg in strong beef market Finishers push for 380 cents/kg in strong beef market
Woman Cleaning and Composting in Autumn Organic Vegetable Garden How green is Irish agriculture?
Meat industry,meats hanging in the cold store. Cattles cut and hanged on hook in a slaughterhouse. Halal cutting.

No-deal Brexit could leave a 40% hole in Irish beef farm incomes

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices