Mart Prices: Strong trade with full clearance recorded

Marts continue to have good strong trade with a full clearance recorded.

In Macroom on Saturday dry cows sold from €80 to €540 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks sold from €1.50/kg to €1.70/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €1.85/kg to €2.15/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.40/kg. Heifers made from €1.90/kg to €2.25/kg.

And looking at weanlings, bulls in Macroom sold from €2/kg to €2.38/kg. Weanling heifers made from €2/kg to €2.50/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch steer 590kg 1190 8 Fr steers 490kg 825 6 Hr steers 444kg 890 4 AA steers 532kg 1100 1 BB heifer 385kg 860 1 Fr cow 600kg 820 1 Hr cow 675kg 1110

Both mass and the marts came back this week at the same time. From Tuesday morning both were allowing in saint and sinner alike (with restrictions such aws 2m social distancing and facemasks). With some cattle buyers (and sellers) having held back while only online bidding was allowed, it will be interesting to see how the trade goes.

My own belief is that the rise in numbers will be negligible. When a man needs to sell, he has to sell. Very few of us have the luxury of sitting back.

If your wife needs a new washing machine and the young fellow a new pair of trousers, you can’t very well tell them to hold tough. The show must go on, regardless.

Bandon mart on Monday had 300 calves. Friesian bull runners made up to €360. The strongest Friesian heifer calves made up to €320.

Dry cows here sold from €80 under to €450 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks made €250 to €470 with their weight. Continental bullocks made up to €605 with their weight. Heifers made €250 to €650 with their weight.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Fr steers 530kg 850 3 AA steers 580kg 1050 3 Hr steers 463kg 880 6 AA heifers 485kg 910 1 Sim heifer 560kg 1180 1 Fr cow 910kg 1350 1 Fr cow 750kg 1020

The cattle trade in Kilmallock was reported to be very strong this week with bullocks selling for up to €1,460, or €2.14 per kg.

Young calves made up to €300, runners up to €530. Dry cows hit €1,380 or €2.15 per kg. Heifers made up to €2.03 per kg.

Up to €1,340 was paid for aged bulls.

Sucklers sold for up to €1,300 (for a five-year-old and her heifer calf).

Weanling bullocks sold for up to €660 or €2.45 per kg. Weanling bulls hit €800 or €2.60 per kg. Weanling heifers made up to €910, or €2.53 per kg.

Tomorrow, December, the Munster Branch of the Irish Angus Society have a sale of 23 heifers and three bulls at Kilmallock, at 6.30pm.

On Saturday, December 5, there’s an organic sale at 11 am (300 stock on offer).

Kilmallock Monday/Wednesday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 Hr steers 375kg 730 6 AA steers 346kg 700 3 Fr steers 360kg 570 1 Lim steer 530kg 1100 2 Hr heifers 293kg 550 1 Lim cow 420kg 750 1 Fr cow 430kg 690

We turn to Ennis mart next, and to Ann Keane for the latest report. “We had a strong entry of bullocks on Friday with over 300 on offer. The trade was strong, especially for forward type stock and we had quite a few of these on offer.

Ennis Thursday/Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch steer 850kg 1950 1 Lim steer 455kg 1200 3 Hr steers 456kg 980 4 Fr steers 660kg 1130 2 BB heifers 452kg 1380 3 Lm heifers 398kg 940 2 Ch heifers 645kg 1480

Looking back to Thursday’s sale of dry cows and heifers, Ann said, “We had a fine entry, with cull cow numbers very strong, but heifer numbers easing.

“There was a lot of buyer activity for fleshy type stock.

“Again, 40% of the cull cows on offer were dairy type, the better ones of these met a fine trade, one large pen averaged €1.43/kg.

“Quite a number of the top quality cull cows exceeded €2/kg. Heifers met a very good trade all round.

“A smaller entry of aged bulls averaged €1.59/kg.

Ann had this report from a weanling and general cattle sale at Scariff. “A small sale took place on Saturday but a 100% clearance was achieved. The trade was good.”