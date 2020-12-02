Recent land sales highlight how strong the current market is

It’s a measure of how strongly land sales have been consistently performing this year that even in the darker days of October and November with the country in a second lockdown, farm sales have continued to produce eyebrow-raising results.

REA Eoin Dillon Auctioneers in Nenagh, Co Tipperary registered two examples during the last month or so that illustrate the buoyancy of the market with results that have exceeded expectations.

The first was a 56.71-acre farm of prime grassland in the townland of Ballinahemery, Ballymackey – approximately 10km from Nenagh. The property – featured on these pages on the September 10 last – was all in one field and featured extensive road frontage and river frontage.

With an AMV of €500,000 (€8,800/acre), the executor sale was well flagged in advance and interest was strong. The price expectation was slightly conservative but it was well reflected in previous comparable sales in the area.

The sale was concluded before the scheduled auction date of October 29 and the property sold for an undisclosed price that was in excess of €650,000 (€11,500/acre).

The other sale of note for the same auctioneer was of a 44.5-acre non-residential farm in the townland of Kilcowran, 16km north of Nenagh and 8km from Borrisokeane. It was due to go under the hammer on November 5 and consisted of a mixture of grassland and tillage land. It looked like a good value option with a realist price guide of €350,000, or €8,000 per acre.

Once again, the property was sold before the gavel could come out and this time, the result was even more remarkable. With a number of interested parties waiting in the wings, it took the spark of one bidder who put his foot forward in advance of the auction date to set off a short round of bidding that ended with an undisclosed sum believed to be in excess of €600,000 (over €13,000/acre).

The result is even more significant when one considers that only 35 acres or so of the property were considered workable land. This means that a more accurate reflection of the price paid was €17,000/acre.