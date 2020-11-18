Quality Home on 18-acres near Mallow set to fetch €750k

Located 1km from Burnfort village in North Cork, an 18-acre residential holding in the townland of Island is new to the market with Blarney-based auctioneers Daniel Fleming Auctioneers.

The property is all in grass and is available either in its entirety or as two separate lots.

One lot is the house on 1.5 acres, and the second lot consists of the remaining land.

Aerial view of the 18 acres of land on the residential farm at Island, Burnfort, Co Cork.

The level and nature of demand will determine how the farm will be sold.

The entire package might suit a certain type of client looking for a hobby farm with a high-quality home convenient to national primary routes (the N20 Limerick-Cork road is just 2km away, Mallow is 11km away, and Cork City is 25km south of here).

Alternatively, the house on 1.5 acres will suit someone seeking a quality home, and the good-quality land will find interest among any number of farming practitioners, whether to expand an existing holding or to use for more modest farming purposes on its own.

The house was built about 2004, and offers over 5,000 square feet of accommodation. According to the selling agents, it’s a beautifully finished, elegant family home, on grounds laid out in lawns and tarmac. The house features five bedrooms, multiple reception rooms, a first-floor veranda with stunning countryside views, underfloor heating, a decked patio area and a large, detached garage.

“It’s a lovely piece of ground, excellent land,” says Daniel of the farm, “and it’s in a lovely setting as well. The house is beautiful and it would suit somebody who would want a nice, stately home and a piece of land.”

The house on 1.5 acres has a price guide of €575,000, while the land is guided at between €10,000 and €12,000 per acre.

Going by the prices that good quality grassland has been making recently, one would suspect a final price closer to €12,000... but time will tell.