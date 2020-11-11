Cork’s veggie crisp farmers battle the odds to bring their business through Covid-19

From growing vegetables to producing crisps and setting up a shop at the farm gate, when it comes to diversification and courage in the face of adversity, vegetable farmers Joe and Sandra Burns from East Cork know all about it.

When Covid-19 arrived and shuttered one-third of their business, the Burns rose to the challenge and set up a shop at their farm gate.

The move salvaged much of their business and helped them to continue planting their land, which is the bread and butter of their business.

Joe and Sandra Burns of Joe's Farm Crisps pictured with their varieties of hand cooked crisps and the Violetta variety of potato next to the harvester on the farm at Killeagh, Co. Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Based on 36 acres near Killeagh, along with their children Conor, 14, Megan, 12, and Katlin, 19 months, Joe and Sandra grow potatoes, vegetables (including carrots, parsnips and beetroot) and produce Joe’s Farm Crisps, which include veggie crisps as well as potato crisps.

Joe also grows corn on the cob and podded peas on additional land that he rents, and the farm produces 2,000 pumpkins every year aimed primarily at the Halloween sales period.

Back in March 2014, Sandra and Joe realised that they would have to change and diversify the way they were farming.

A vegetable price war at the time was causing problems for them, and they needed to change tack to save their enterprise.

“At that stage, we were going to farmers’ markets, festivals, etc’ and we decided to start making crisps,” said Sandra.

“We started out with carrot, parsnip and beetroot crisps. Customers loved the beetroot flavour, and we then introduced a beetroot only crisp.”

By 2016, the product was growing in popularity across Ireland, and Joe felt the time was right to bring out a potato crisp.

The Burns started growing three varieties of potatoes. This resulted in the creation of a mixed potato crisp consisting of a purple, white and pink product.

Then Covid-19 disrupted, but their retail sales increased, and the Burns’ crisps, stocked by SuperValu, started flying off the shelves.

“The beetroot and potato crisps are flying off the shelves in SuperValu as well as in the local, independent shops around Cork,” said Sandra.

“Everything is done on the farm, the only ingredient that we add to the crisps is Achill Island Sea Salt.

“We want to have full traceability of our product, and we are very proud that we can stand over that.

“Because we attended farmers markets, festivals, etc, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, we immediately lost one third of the business.

“Overnight, that business was gone, and it was a very hard time for us, but at least the retail side of things increased and that really helped us to keep going.”

The Burns decided, at that point, to open a farm shop at their gate.

They converted Joe’s truck, to hold the merchandise, and haven’t looked back. In fact, they are now stocking other local producers’ goods at the store, including jams and chutneys.

“When the pandemic hit back in March and April, all our vegetables were in the ground, and we were facing the prospect of all that food going to waste. We did not want that to happen,” said Sandra.

“We set up the shop, and started out with an honesty box, which is still going strong. It has been a great success for us, and in the last few weeks, we have introduced local jams and chutneys as well.

“It was a good move for us. We didn’t realise how important the shop would become to our business.

“We often thought about having our own farm shop, but it wasn’t until Covid-19 hit that we actually did it.

“We never realised how important that aspect of the business would become.”

Even though the introduction of Level 5 restrictions curtailed pumpkin picking Halloween activities on the farm, the shop at the farm gate kept everything ticking over.

“It’s been a crazy year, but we are passionate about our brand name, and are determined to build on that,” said Sandra.

“If Covid had never hit, I don’t know if we would have taken the plunge to set up the farm shop, and it has been a saving grace really for us.

“People have to eat, no matter what is happening, so I suppose being in the food production side of things does provide hope.

“People have become more aware of Irish food products now, and at the end of the day, if people buy an Irish food, it will drive more business across the country.

“If our crisp sales increase, then demand for Achill Island Sea Salt increases, for example, then more jobs are created, more ingredients are grown or produced, and so it’s a win-win for everyone.

“We just have to take every day as it comes.”