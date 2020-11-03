New probiotic cuts cow methane as much as 78% in lab tests

The latest anti-methane additive for dairy cows and beef cattle has reduced their emissions of the greenhouse gas by 68% to 78%, in preliminary trials.

Different versions of the product are being lab-tested by the University of California, Davis. The products from Locus Fermentation Solutions of Solon, Ohio, in the United States, work in the animals’ stomachs to reduce methane emissions, without adverse impact on animal health or performance.

They are based on non-genetically modified organisms such as bacteria.

The company’s progress has caught the eye of Rabobank, a leading global food and agriculture bank, which has named Locus Animal Nutrition as one of 15 top ag-tech start-ups developing solutions for a sustainable food system, in the FoodBytes discovery programme.

Locus will be one of 15 companies from around the world in a live-streamed Foodbytes pitch competition on December 2.

This success will help Locus to scale up production of its feed additives.

Products like these can help the farm and food industry produce protein from cattle to meet growing market demand, while curbing emissions.

Methane emissions from cattle make up an estimated 4%-5% of global greenhouse gases.

However, methane loss also takes from cattle growth and productivity, so products like these can also improve farm profitability.

One of the Locus Animal Nutrition non-GMO, direct-fed microbial organisms, or “probiotic” feed additives, yielded a 68% reduction in methane. An individual strain by itself achieved a 78% reduction.

These results are only for in vitro tests; in vivo cow studies have yet to be conducted at the University of California.

Further studies are in progress and planned for 2021 that will help to discover the most optimal dose for reducing methane, while still providing additional benefits such as increased milk production and enhanced feed to weight ratios.

Locus uses patented microbrewery-type production technology to create direct-fed microbial solutions for the livestock industry.