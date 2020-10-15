Munster foods shortlisted for world’s most trusted awards

Two foods from Co Tipperary and one from Co Cork are in the shortlist of 27 nominees for next week's top prizes in the world’s most trusted food and drink awards.

Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

A record-breaking 12,777 different products were entered in 2020, from 106 countries.

Next Thursday, from 10 am to 6 pm, an online event across the UK Guild of Fine Food’s social media channels and website will allow more people than ever around the world to share in the drama and excitement of Great Taste’s grand finale.

Included among the contenders is Smoked Irish Organic Salmon from

Ummera Smoked Products. Timoleague, Co Cork.

From Ballycahill, Thurles, Co Tipperary, comes the Gooseberry Spread of Crossogue Preserves.

And previous Great Taste Supreme Champion James Whelan of Clonmel, Co Tipperary, is in the running again, with his Heritage Cure Ham.

The Golden Fork from Ireland title, sponsored by Bord Bia, is between the three.

The winner will be announced between 1 pm and 1:30 pm.

Through the day, nine other Golden Fork title winners will be announced, from London & the South East; East Anglia; the Midlands; the North of England; Scotland; Northern Ireland; Wales; the South West; and Best Imported Food.

From 3 pm to 6 pm, the overall awards will be announced, starting with Ambient Product of the Year, the Nigel Barden Heritage Award, Great Taste Startisan of the Year, Charcuterie Product of the Year, Small Artisan Producer of the Year, Contribution to Fine Food, and culminating at 6 pm with the announcement of the Great Taste Supreme Champion 2020 winner.

Coming later in the year than usual, after the lockdown interrupted Great taste judging, the Golden Fork trophy announcements will provide a vital boost for the industry during the all-important trading run-up to Christmas.

Great Taste supporters and judges will reveal the winners, with a line-up including food writer and cook Xanthe Clay; baker and author Martha Collison; wine writer and presenter Jane Parkinson; food and drink broadcaster Nigel Barden; and James Golding, Chef Director of The Pig Hotel group.

Food lovers, producers, retailers, buyers and chefs can keep up with the Great Taste Golden Fork announcements on Thursday, October 22, via the following channels: Facebook @greattasteawards; Instagram guildoffinefood; Twitter @guildoffinefood; YouTube: Guild of Fine Food; Website: gff.co.uk/greattaste; and #GreatTasteAwards.

The Golden Fork from Northern Ireland nominees are Baronscourt Estate for Wild Sika Venison French Rack; Craic Foods for Black Garlic & Porcini Sea Salt; and The Little Bakehouse for Abernethy Lemon Curd.

From the 12,777 products entered in 2020, 3,818 won 1-star awards; 1,294 were 2-star rated; and only 205 were awarded three stars.

Full details of this year’s one, two, and three-star winners can be found at www.greattasteawards.co.uk and a wide range of Great Taste award-winning products are available to buy in delis, farm shops and independent retail outlets.

Great Taste stars can be the gateway to exciting opportunities for food and drink producers. As well as seeing an uplift in sales and revenue, award-winning producers appear in the Great Taste book, a unique directory used by many food retailers.