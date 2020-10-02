352,000 households set to benefit from Fuel Allowance Scheme 

Those in receipt of Farm Assist also eligible for the scheme
The Fuel Allowance Scheme for 2020/21 was announced this weeek by Minister Heather Humphreys. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Friday, October 02, 2020 - 10:49 AM
Aisling Kiernan

The National Fuel Scheme 2020/2021 was announced this week by Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, and those in receipt of Farm Assist are also set to benefit from the initiative.

The means-assessed payment - a financial aid for people living in low-income households - will be paid for 28 weeks at a weekly rate of €24.50 or by way of two lump sum payments of €343 each.

“As an alternative to a weekly payment, householders also have the option of receiving their Fuel Allowance in two lump sum payments, the value of each being €343,” added the Minister.

“Householders who have already chosen this option will receive their first lump sum along with their primary social welfare payment on their appropriate payment day starting this week.

“The second lump sum payment will be issued during the second week of January 2021.” 

Meanwhile, the Fuel Allowance will serve as an added support for many households as the winter season approaches.

“The Scheme provides support for householders on long-term social welfare payments to cover additional heating expenses over the winter months,” Minister Humphreys continued.

Those who qualified for the Fuel Allowance payment last year will automatically receive the payment again this year, if they continue to fulfil the eligibility requirements.

