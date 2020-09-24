Some deadlines extended but get tax information to your accountant on time

Revenue has given some flexibility to taxpayers in respect of the forthcoming tax deadline.

The annual income tax deadline falls due on October 31 each year.

For many years, Revenue has given an extension, usually of about ten days to two weeks, to taxpayers who both file their tax return online and pay the balance of the tax due for the previous year.

The extension to the deadline acted as an encouragement to switch over to online filing. In more recent years, the vast majority of taxpayers have been put on notice by Revenue that they are now considered e-filers, and are obliged to file online in any event.

The extension to the deadline is no longer the incentive it once was with regard to switching over to e-filing. The incentive is still very much of benefit to Revenue though, in terms of encouraging taxpayers to pony up whatever balance is due for the previous year.

The usual penalty for late filing after the extended deadline, or filing after October 31 without paying the balance due is 5%, where the return is filed within two months of October 31, and 10% if filed after that period.

However, this year, Revenue have given an additional extension.

On September 17, Revenue announced, in recognition of the challenges being experienced by businesses and tax practitioners arising from the COVID-19 crisis, a four-week further extension to the Pay & File deadline for self-assessment income tax customers and for customers liable to Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT).

For customers who file their 2019 Form 11 return and make the appropriate payment through ROS for Preliminary Tax for 2020 and the Income Tax balance due for 2019, the due date is extended from November 12 to Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Revenue has also extended the due date for beneficiaries who received gifts or inheritances with valuation dates in the year ended August 31, 2020.

Such beneficiaries now have until December 10, 2020, to make a Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) return and the appropriate payment through ROS. In order to qualify for the extension, customers must both pay and file through ROS.

Where only one of these actions is completed through ROS, the extension does not apply, and the required date to submit both returns and payments is no later than October 31, 2020.

Note that Revenue is specifying that taxpayers must make the appropriate payment of preliminary tax for 2020 also, in order to avail of the extended deadline.

There is no change to the deadline of October 31, 2020, for taxpayers who file on paper rather than online through ROS.

Similarly, the due date for income tax returns for partnerships, and estates of deceased persons and trusts (Form 1) remains at October 31.

For companies, the due date for corporation tax returns is usually the 21st of the 9th month after year-end. For example, a company with a year-end date of December 31, 2019, would normally be obliged to file their corporation tax return by September 21.

However, application of a surcharge for late CT1 Corporation Tax returns for accounting periods ending June 2019 onwards (due by March 23, 2020, and onwards) is suspended until further notice.

The Consultative Committee of Accountancy Bodies (CCAB) is the representative committee for the main accountancy bodies in Ireland and has in their pre-budget submission identified that many accountancy firms are eight weeks behind their normal workflow due to the impact of Covid-19.

While the extension of four weeks from the expected online deadline of November 12 to December 10, is welcome, accountants will be under severe pressure this year to get returns completed and filed.

Historically, accountants use the second half of November to submit Companies Registrations Office (CRO) annual returns for corporate clients, using that all-important quiet time to tidy up this important task. The CRO deadlines are currently not extended, and therefore the grace period of four weeks afforded by Revenue will be of little benefit, as many accountants are already eight weeks behind in their work and will need to use their time to get CRO filing completed.

The key message here is to make sure you get your information to your accountant on time to allow them to process your information and to make yourself aware of whether the extended deadline will be applicable to your specific circumstances.