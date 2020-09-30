‘Ready-to-go‘ small farm for sale on Cork-Waterford border

Located just inside the Co Cork border close to the main Tallow-Youghal road, a 26-acre holding of prime pasture land is drawing strong interest, according to the selling agent Éamonn O’Brien of CCM Property Network.

The non-residential farm is in one block in the townland of Carriganassa, equidistant (approximately 12km) from both Tallow in Co Waterford and Youghal in Co Cork.

“It’s a lovely ready-to-go farm,” says Éamonn, “just down from the Halfway Bar. The lands are perfect from a farming point of view.”

The lands have recently been re-seeded and fenced to a high standard, the agent adds, constituting a saving in the region of €500 per acre in potential re-seeding and fencing costs. “It’s good dry ground,” says Éamonn. “There’s no waste and there’s a private well and electricity. The location is very good as well, and there’s plenty of road frontage, there are two public roadways bounding the farm.”

The property does hold the possibility of being partly used to build a family home, although its strong agricultural value is what will determine its final selling price, one would expect.

This part of the world is dominated by dairy farming, but there is a good mixture of sectors represented locally, including an equestrian operation next to the farm.

“From the investor’s point of view, there are plenty of people that would rent it out,” adds Éamonn. “There are plenty of good large dairy operations in the area.”

In common with the experience of most auctioneers in Munster at the moment, Éamonn says that land sales are continuing to go particularly well, with strong prices being achieved on a regular basis, noting that “€12,000 per acre seems to be the new €10,000 per acre” for good quality land in a good location.

As for this parcel of land, it will tempt a wide range of suitors – from those looking for a lifestyle change to those looking for an outside farm or extending a holding or someone looking for an investment. The location is good and, of the quality of the land and of the condition of the property, there’s no doubt. The guide price is €11,000 per acre but in these times, one wouldn’t be surprised to see it edge a little higher.