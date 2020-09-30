Publicly available wifi at BCPs ‘soon’: Minister Eamonn Ryan

National broadband plan progress in Co Cork
Publicly available wifi at BCPs ‘soon’: Minister Eamonn Ryan

National Broadband Ireland has started work in several Carrigaline, Co Cork, townlands.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 18:10 PM
Stephen Cadogan

In Cork, publicly available wifi will soon be available at Broadband Connection Points (BCP) locations in Co Cork including Aubane, Millstreet; Mealagh Valley, Bantry; Glash, Newmarket; Courtbrack, Blarney; Sherkin Island, Baltimore; Ballindangan, Mitchelstown; Lisavaird, Clonakilty; and Bere Island, Castletownbere. 

In a Dáil update of national broadband plan progress for Co Cork TDs Michael Moynihan, Christopher O’Sullivan, Pádraig O’Sullivan and Thomas Gould, Minister for Climate Action and Communication Networks Eamonn Ryan also said the Clogagh, Timoleague and Ballycroneen, Cloyne National Schools will soon be connected with high-speed broadband for educational access.

The Minister also said last week in the Dáil he understood the first areas where the national broadband plan will be rolled out include areas in Co Cavan and in rural Cork, near Carrigaline, and laying of the fibre broadband system should commence shortly, with the first fibre to the home connections expected “around December this year”.

He said National Broadband Ireland crews have started initial works for the build in Carrigaline areas such as Cullen, Templebreedy, Carrigaline, Ballyfoyle, Douglas, Ballyphehane, Glasheen, Mahon, and Kilpatrick.

More in this section

‘Ready-to-go‘ small farm for sale on Cork-Waterford border ‘Ready-to-go‘ small farm for sale on Cork-Waterford border
Farmer walking through field of crops End of the road for diquat on potato farms
Logging and Forestry Industry in British Columbia Why Ireland is running out of timber

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices