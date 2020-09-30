Publicly available wifi at BCPs ‘soon’: Minister Eamonn Ryan

In Cork, publicly available wifi will soon be available at Broadband Connection Points (BCP) locations in Co Cork including Aubane, Millstreet; Mealagh Valley, Bantry; Glash, Newmarket; Courtbrack, Blarney; Sherkin Island, Baltimore; Ballindangan, Mitchelstown; Lisavaird, Clonakilty; and Bere Island, Castletownbere.

In a Dáil update of national broadband plan progress for Co Cork TDs Michael Moynihan, Christopher O’Sullivan, Pádraig O’Sullivan and Thomas Gould, Minister for Climate Action and Communication Networks Eamonn Ryan also said the Clogagh, Timoleague and Ballycroneen, Cloyne National Schools will soon be connected with high-speed broadband for educational access.

The Minister also said last week in the Dáil he understood the first areas where the national broadband plan will be rolled out include areas in Co Cavan and in rural Cork, near Carrigaline, and laying of the fibre broadband system should commence shortly, with the first fibre to the home connections expected “around December this year”.

He said National Broadband Ireland crews have started initial works for the build in Carrigaline areas such as Cullen, Templebreedy, Carrigaline, Ballyfoyle, Douglas, Ballyphehane, Glasheen, Mahon, and Kilpatrick.