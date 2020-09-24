Welfare of the child still paramount in  guardianship

- The married father and mother of a child.
- Each of a same-sex married couple who have jointly adopted a child under an adoption order.
- Each of the civil partners, or each of the cohabiting couple who have jointly adopted a child under an adoption order.
- The father of a child born outside marriage, by court order or by agreement.
- A person over the age of 18 years who at the date of the application is married to or is in a civil partnership with or who is in excess of three years cohabiting with the parent of the child, and has shared with that parent responsibility for the child’s day-to-day care for a period of more than two years.
- A person over the age of 18 years who has at the date of the application provided for the child’s day-to-day care for a continuous period of more than 12 months, where the child has no parent or guardian who is willing or able to exercise the rights and responsibilities of guardianship in respect of the child.