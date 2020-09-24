Welfare of the child still paramount in  guardianship

When the Guardianship of Infants Act 1964 was enacted, society in Ireland was very different, hardly recognisable compared to the Ireland of today.

Prior to this act, mothers were not automatically given rights of guardianship or custody over their children.

Ireland was heavily influenced by the Catholic Church, the family based on marriage was afforded enhanced protection.

One of the primary aims of the act of 1964 was to give statutory effect to the principle that in any proceedings involving a child, the child’s welfare must be the first consideration.

Thankfully, that principle remains with us today, but now refers to “the best interest to the child as the paramount consideration”.

Under the Children and Family Relationship Act 2015, persons who are now automatically deemed to be joint guardians of a child are:

The married father and mother of a child.

Each of a same-sex married couple who have jointly adopted a child under an adoption order.

Each of the civil partners, or each of the cohabiting couple who have jointly adopted a child under an adoption order.

The mother of a child born outside marriage remains that child’s sole guardian.

This means that it is necessary for the child’s father to be appointed or declared a guardian of a child.

The act of 2015 has extended categories of persons who are now entitled to apply to become a guardian.

They are as follows:

The father of a child born outside marriage, by court order or by agreement.

A person over the age of 18 years who at the date of the application is married to or is in a civil partnership with or who is in excess of three years cohabiting with the parent of the child, and has shared with that parent responsibility for the child’s day-to-day care for a period of more than two years.

A person over the age of 18 years who has at the date of the application provided for the child’s day-to-day care for a continuous period of more than 12 months, where the child has no parent or guardian who is willing or able to exercise the rights and responsibilities of guardianship in respect of the child.

In determining an application for guardianship, the court must also ensure that the child is given the opportunity to make his or her views on the matter (obviously, depending on the age and understanding of the child involved), and the court must have regard to those views, and the court must also have regard to the number of persons who are guardians of the child concerned, and the degree to which those persons are involved in the upbringing of the child.

A guardian has a right or responsibility, for example, to decide on the child’s place of residence; to make decisions regarding the child’s religious beliefs; to decide with whom the child is to live; to consent to medical, dental and other treatment for the child; etc.

A person continues to be guardian of a child until the guardian dies, the child reaches the age of 18 years or the child marries, whichever event occurs first, unless the guardian has been removed by court order.

Those entitled to apply for guardianship must do so on notice to the parents/guardians of the child, and if the applicant is not in a marital relationship or civil partnership or cohabiting with the parent of the child for in excess of three years, the court must direct that Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, be put on notice of the application, and the court shall take into account the views of the agency, when deciding whether or not to make the order to grant guardianship.