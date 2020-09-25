Vegetation on land must not pose a danger on roads, paths

Landowners must safely maintain trees, ditches, hedges and other vegetation on their land
Vegetation on land must not pose a danger on roads, paths

Landowners must prevent hazards such as dead or dying trees, ditches or hedges interfering with traffic, blocking footpaths, obscuring road signs, public lighting, or road users’ visibility.

Friday, September 25, 2020 - 13:59 PM

Cork County Council has reminded landowners they are obliged to take all reasonable care to ensure trees, ditches, hedges and other vegetation on their land do not pose a danger to people on a public road or footpath. Landowners are reminded that liability for damage, or injury resulting from such hazards, will rest with them.

Examples of hazards include dead or dying trees, ditches or hedges interfering with traffic, blocking footpaths, obscuring road signs, public lighting, or road users’ visibility.

Landowners/occupiers are required to fell, cut, log, trim or remove such trees, ditches and hedges. All necessary work should be carried out before the end of February.

Landowners are encouraged to check out the www.pollinators.ie website to learn about protecting wildlife and promoting biodiversity.

Cork County Council said notices may be served on those who do not comply with their statutory obligations.

Further details are available at the www.corkcoco.ie website.

More in this section

Fourth Beef Task Force meeting takes place Fourth Beef Task Force meeting takes place
Antimicrobials in Sheep: Code of Good Practice launched Antimicrobials in Sheep: Code of Good Practice launched
Phoenix park Deer Anger and frustration over deer permit delay

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices