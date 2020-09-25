Vegetation on land must not pose a danger on roads, paths

Cork County Council has reminded landowners they are obliged to take all reasonable care to ensure trees, ditches, hedges and other vegetation on their land do not pose a danger to people on a public road or footpath. Landowners are reminded that liability for damage, or injury resulting from such hazards, will rest with them.

Examples of hazards include dead or dying trees, ditches or hedges interfering with traffic, blocking footpaths, obscuring road signs, public lighting, or road users’ visibility.

Landowners/occupiers are required to fell, cut, log, trim or remove such trees, ditches and hedges. All necessary work should be carried out before the end of February.

Landowners are encouraged to check out the www.pollinators.ie website to learn about protecting wildlife and promoting biodiversity.

Cork County Council said notices may be served on those who do not comply with their statutory obligations.

Further details are available at the www.corkcoco.ie website.