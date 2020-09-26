Rare 64-acre block of land near Glanmire pitched at €12,000 per acre

With very few substantial holdings of quality land on the market in recent times near the important satellite town and market town of Glanmire, Co Cork, there is certain to be very strong interest in a 64.6-acre non-residential holding that has just been launched with Midleton-based auctioneer David Keane.

The farm is a residential holding located in the townland of Ballinaparson, just 6km from Glanmire.

“It’s in a good area,” says David, “with it being surrounded by a good number of progressive farmers. It’s a prime area, near a busy satellite town and convenient to Cork City.

“It’s really top-quality land, suitable for tillage or grazing.”

The farm is laid out in one block in permanent pasture and has very little waste, according to the selling agents. There are no entitlements with the property, but the land quality would render that a moot point.

Access to the farm is via a right of way.

The property has been on the market for only a short time, so the response is hard to gauge just yet, the agents say. However, they expect the interest to be strong in this property. Its rarity and quality should make it sought-after.

The farm is very well located in terms of access to Cork City, with the nearest junction of the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway just a few kilometres away and Cork City centre a twenty-minute drive.

“We’d be expecting it to make around €12,000 an acre or thereabouts,” says David, who says that it’s a realistic price.

“Judging by the dairy farmers around it, I’d be very confident that it’s a farm that should go well.”

Given the area that it’s in, it would be reasonable to expect that the final sale price might be nearer to €15,000 per acre, depending on how things go over the coming weeks and months. Quality and rarity normally put strong upward pressure on any particular land parcel and those two elements are certainly present here.