Munster excels in world’s top food awards

Food buyers from Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason, and Waitrose are among those impressed by the latest crop of premium Irish foods and drinks.

They are among judges for the 2020 Great Taste, billed as the world’s most trusted food and drink awards.

They have picked the best in Ireland for their 3-star accolade… and most of these winners are from Munster, making the province the home of good food.

From Timoleague, Co Cork to the top tables comes Oak Smoked Irish Organic Salmon from Ummera Smoked Products Ltd.

From Nohoval, Co Cork comes Stonewell Cider’s Tawny, a complex cider with chewy tannins, made from Dabinett and Michelin apples, elaborated with dry El Dorado hops.

From Ballydehob, Co Cork, comes Aldi Ireland’s Specially Selected Free Range Irish Whole Goose produced by Skeaghanore Duck, a 3-star winner for the second year in a row.

From Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland, Tramore Road, Cork, comes the Signature Tastes Smoked Rack of Bacon, from Hampshire pigs reared in Co Cavan.

As Great Taste 3-star winners, these foods and drinks are in the top tier of entries which came from more than 100 countries. They are all now in contention for the Best of the Irish title, from over 400 Irish products awarded one, two, or three stars.

Or any one of the Irish 3-star winners could be named the Great Taste 2020 Supreme Champion, when overall winners are announced at the Great Taste Golden Fork Dinner in London later this year.

From Ballycahill, Thurles, Co Tipperary, comes the 3-star Gooseberry Spread of Crossogue Preserves.

Also from Thurles, Co Tipperary comes Rívesci’s Great Taste 3-star Cashew Chilli Crush (cashews, chillies, soybean paste, honey, sesame and spices cooked in Irish rapeseed oil).

Previous Great Taste 2020 Supreme Champion James Whelan of Clonmel, Co Tipperary, is among the 3-star winners every year, and is treble-represented in 2020 with his Rib Roast, Heritage Cure Ham, and Traditional Ham on the Bone.

From Waterford, Dawn Meats is a 3-star winner with Vintage Reserve West of Ireland Dry Aged Tomahawk Steak.

The West of Ireland is also represented in the 3-star Great Taste category as the source of Aldi Ireland’s West of Ireland Lamb Guard of Honour with Rosemary and Garlic Salt Rub.

From Cahir, Co Tipperary, comes ABP’s Gold 50 day Dry Aged Dexter Rib On The Bone, another 3-star winner.

Dunnes Stores are 3-star winners with Great Oaks Irish Whiskey and Simply Better Irish Handmade Sea Salted Toffee Sauce.

North of the border, the 3-star accolade goes to Carlingford Oysters; Koji Pork Ribs from Hannan Meats, and Irish Peat Smoked Bacon from Buchanan’s.

Makers of fine Irish foods now wait with bated breath to see if James Whelan Butchers in Co Tipperary can repeat their Great Taste Supreme Championship win of 2015, or if Hannan Meats can add to their 2012 overall win.

Or could Cork add to the 2006 overall win for Woodcock Smokery’s wild smoked salmon, produced at Castletownshend.

However, they must compete in a field of 205 3-star winners. Out of a record-breaking 12,777 entries from 106 countries, 42% were awarded a Great Taste star, of which 396 are based in Ireland. Overall winners will be decided by judges such as sustainable food champion Melissa Hemsley; vegetarian cooking authority Anna Jones; Spanish chef José Pizarro; Kavi Thakrar; food writer and cook Xanthe Clay; baker and author Martha Collison; and buyers at the UK’s top food stores.