Fourth Beef Task Force meeting takes place

The fourth meeting of the Beef Task Force - held by video conference - has taken place.

The gathering was opened by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD.

The Beef Task Force was established on foot of the agreement of September 15, 2019 and is charged with monitoring the implementation of the actions under the agreement.

The agenda for this latest meeting of the Task Force - which was chaired by Michael Dowling - included the draft application for PGI status for Irish grass-fed beef and the progress on the market transparency studies being conducted for the Taskforce by Grant Thornton.

Members were also briefed on the current market situation and the role of beef producer organisations in the sector.

The Minister, meanwhile, reflected on the difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic for the sector and “the real threat” posed by the possibility of a No-Deal Brexit - which, he contended: “The Government is working hard to avoid”.

“Constructive and meaningful engagement across this group is essential to maintaining the sector in this difficult time, and developing the sector in a sustainable way which adds value at all stages of the supply chain, but particularly for the primary producer,” the Minister continued.

“I believe that we can collectively rise to the many challenges facing us and I look forward to seeing continuous, strong engagement from this group as its work progresses.”