Antimicrobials in Sheep: Code of Good Practice launched

The Code of Good Practice - with regard to the responsible use of antimicrobials in sheep - has been launched this week by the Department of Agriculture, food and the Marine.

The Code will serve as a useful tool for sheep farmers as they work to address the ‘One Health’ challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

AMR is resistance of a microorganism to a drug that was originally effective for treatment of infections caused by that microorganism.

Resistant microorganisms - including bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites - are able to withstand attack by antimicrobial drugs, such as antibacterial drugs, antifungals, antivirals and antimalarials so that standard treatments become ineffective and infections persist, increasing the risk of spread to others.

Minister of State for Agriculture with responsibility for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, said this latest move would act as a means “to highlighting the continued global concern in relation to AMR and its potential threat to human and animal health, as well as the challenges to food security and the environment”.

‘‘Antibiotics need to be safeguarded for the benefit of both humans and animals, and strategies to reduce the use of antibiotics in both the human and animal health sectors is seen as a key intervention,” she added.

“Actions taken to improve animal health, and prevent disease are key to reducing the use of antibiotics and effectively tackling AMR.

“The practical strategies outlined in this document highlight some of the important actions that sheep farmers can take to reduce their overall use of antibiotics and to improve their flock health.”

Meanwhile, the Department jointly developed and launched Ireland’s first ‘One Health’ National Action plan to address antimicrobial resistance, (iNAP) in conjunction with the Department of Health in 2017.

It is currently working on a second action plan to commence in 2021.

The two departments have adopted a ‘One Health’ approach to AMR and encourage multidisciplinary collaborative efforts across different sectors such as health, agriculture and the environment to achieve the best health outcomes for people and animals.”