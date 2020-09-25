Annual poll offers insights into rural Irish communities

ICMSA, and the dairy farmers it represents, have done much to throw open the gates of farms to the general public, and to reveal farmer attitudes, by participating since 2013 in the annual Irish Examiner-ICMSA Farming Opinion Poll.

Not all representative organisations are so open-minded.

ICMSA President, Pat McCormack, reading the Irish Examiner at the 2018 National Ploughing Championships at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Picture: Dan Linehan

But ICMSA has been at the other end of the scale, putting their money to work as supporters of the annual survey which revealed the thinking of farmers from 2013 until last year. This year, the survey was rendered impossible to carry out by the Covid-10 pandemic.

Although some of the survey findings did not paint farmers in a flattering light, ICMSA never flinched and continued to support it.

For example, in the first year of the survey, many were startled by more than 80% of farmers saying they should be allowed to own a gun to protect themselves and their property.

There was another shock in 2016, with almost one in four farmers admitting they had driven home after consuming as many as three pints in the previous months, and one in five saying they would feel “safe enough” getting behind the wheel after drinking as many as four pints.

But ICMSA welcomed the opinion poll’s success in becoming a landmark survey, timed each year to coincide with the National Ploughing Championships, when the country’s media turns its attention to farming and rural matters.

Through its co-sponsorship of the survey, ICMSA has done the sector a service. Until the Irish Examiner-ICMSA Farming Opinion Poll came on the scene, agriculture had not been well serviced with reliable surveys, mostly because of the prohibitively high cost of interviewing geographically dispersed farmers nationwide, in numbers large enough to obtain statistically reliable national results.

This ICMSA and Irish Examiner opinion polls of 2018 and 2019 showed strong farmer engagement with climate change issues.

The Irish Examiner, and Behaviour & Attitudes, Ireland’s largest independent market research company, came up with a solution — more than 500 interviews with adult farm family members at agricultural shows over a two-week period.

Random probability sampling was used to improve the reliability of the survey results.

With up to 569 interviews each year, the sample size is large enough for findings to be reliable, within a statistical margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

The Irish Examiner ICMSA farming poll has provided a robust and accurate snapshot of the attitudes, beliefs and opinions of the farming community about a range of issues, both farming and social. And the year-to-year consistency of the methodology has reliably revealed the trends in farming.

That trend can be very briefly summarised as optimism ebbing away in farming every year since the Irish Examiner ICMSA farming opinion poll started in 2013.

Seven years ago, four out of five farmers weren’t shy about telling the interviewers they were optimistic.

In the meantime, there have been ups and downs in farmers’ opinions, but the 2019 poll provided the evidence for ICMSA president Pat McCormack to state that “farmers were under attack on many fronts”.

Brexit, the bitter beef dispute, and scapegoating of the sector as a climate change culprit had obviously fuelled increasing pessimism among farmers.

Only 32% of respondents were positive about farming in general — down from 66% a year previously, and from 79% in 2013.

The lesson from the survey for policy-makers is that farming confidence is a precious but easily damaged commodity.

The simmering dissatisfaction among beef farmers that exploded in 2019 came as no surprise to observers of the poll results.

Cattle farmers got a rush of blood to the head in 2013, with 79% telling pollsters they were optimistic.

By 2016, even after a good year for Irish cattle prices in 2015, fewer than 60% were optimistic.

First Brexit, then beef farming setbacks, and climate scapegoating to follow have beaten farmers down.

In 2018, the annual Irish Examiner/ICMSA opinion poll revealed one-in-five farmers fearing climate change could drive them from the industry.

In 2016, ICMSA president John Comer said, “This is the fourth year that ICMSA and the Irish Examiner have come together to commission and publish what has become the most definitive snapshot of the attitudes and ambitions of the farming community.

This 2018 ICMSA and Irish Examiner poll shows a cautious expansion in dairy in the years following the 2015 abolition of the EU milk quotas which restricted dairy output volumes.

“We are proud of our association with this survey. It seems to us to be more vital than ever that the voices of the farmers themselves, from every part of the state, across all ages and through all sectors, are allowed to express their current feelings on a wide range of issues unfiltered by any particular agenda or preconception.

“That was our original aim in getting involved and we hope that the integrity and independence of those motives is reflected both in the findings and in the spirit with which they will be received. That this year’s survey shows a sector both anxious and increasingly pessimistic cannot be surprising.

Three years later, Pat McCormack was saying the poll results were “revealing and understandable”, and reflected a nervousness around the nightmare Brexit scenario at the time.

The survey has revealed how the UK vote for Brexit in June, 2016 has eroded Irish farmer confidence; in the autumn of 2017, seven out of every eight farmers surveyed feared a Brexit setback.

Crucially, along with mapping farmer attitudes, the poll checked their political leanings.

Farmers are one of the most politically active and engaged groups, with nine out of ten telling pollsters they had voted in the previous election.

The poll has confirmed the bulk of farmers remained committed to the two leading parties.

However, in September, 2019, the poll revealed increasing support for Independent candidates, up five points to 10%, with Labour on 1%, and Sinn Féin on 3%.

But the big finding was significant numbers of Fine Gael voters switching allegiance to Fianna Fáil.

One in 10 of farmers who had voted for Fine Gael in the previous general election said they would change to Fianna Fáil. Only 3% who gave top preference to Fianna Fáil in 2016 indicated they would switch to Fine Gael.

It was food for thought for the parties as they went to the country five months later.

This graphic shows how the ICMSA and Irish Examiner opinion poll tracks a general decline in optimism among farmers about the future of the sector.

In the poll, Fine Gael remained the most popular party, with 29% of farmers inclined to give them the first preference. But that was down from 40% in 2017, while Fianna Fáil support stayed near 25% in the 2019, 2018, and 2017 polls.

About 28% of farmers in the 2019 poll were uncertain who they would vote for.

Along with the overall trend of farmer confidence waning since 2013, the poll provided other pointers to politicians on farmer voter intentions.

The answers to a 2019 question revealed that more than 80% of farmers and farm families felt no political party represented rural Ireland properly.

The 2019 poll, five months before the eventual election, also had 86% of respondents saying Leo Varadkar’s administration was too focused on the capital, including 93% of those surveyed in the 55 to 64 age bracket.

Poll after poll has indicated that Simon Coveney is one of the farmers’ favourite politicians. As Taoiseach Enda Kenny came under pressure to step down as head of Fine Gael, 35% of those questioned in the Irish Examiner/ICMSA poll stated they would choose Mr Coveney as his successor (compared to 23% favouring Leo Varadkar). Farmers have not forgotten their good years while Coveney served as Agriculture Minister from 2011 to 2016, a period during which farm income consistently trended upwards.

The poll has helped to keep policymakers focused on rural crime.

in its very first year, more than 80% of farmers saying they should be allowed to own a gun to protect themselves and their property significantly raised awareness of rural vulnerability.

In 2016, the Irish Examiner/ICMSA opinion poll had more than one-fifth saying they or a member of their immediate family has been the victim of crime in the last 12 months. However, 60% of respondents said they had no experience of crime.

Last year, the poll findings indicated that 25% own a gun and 28% of respondents said they would use a gun if required if they or their family was threatened.

There was a poll message also for the Department of Agriculture; over many years, farmers in the poll said the civil servants in Agriculture House are too strict in their implementation of EU legislation, with up to 78% of those polled agreeing this was the case.

Along the way, the survey’s finger of the pulse of farming has revealed interesting attitudinal shifts.

It revealed that by 2017, farmers in the poll were climate change believers, with 88% of farmers agreeing climate change was a reality.

This conversion began in 2016, when the 526 farmers surveyed in the poll were asked what they thought of the statement that “Irish farmers should cut back production in order to reduce global warming”.

Only 53% disagreed, down from 75% in 2015.

Surprisingly farmers aged 65 plus, at 38%, are most likely to agree that Irish farmers should cut back production in order to reduce global warming.

Nearly one in three was fairly or very interested in forestry, 16% were non-commital, and 54% were not interested (mostly because their land quality was too good).

Also in 2017, the national opinion poll showed 59% support for a 32-county Ireland among farmers, down from 69% two years previously.

In 2016, there was a particularly interesting result for ICMSA and its dairy farmer members, when the poll very accurately predicted the success in Ireland of the EU aid scheme to reduce milk production.

In poll interviews weeks ahead of the September 15 closing date for the scheme, one-third of dairy farmers said they were ready to accept the EU financial incentive in return for cutting milk production. The poll accuracy was confirmed when the final results of the scheme showed 32% participation in Ireland, the third highest in the EU.