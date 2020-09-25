Generations of commitment to Irish dairy

Government reluctance to give dairy farmers a crucial increase in milk payments - because they believed it would increase the cost of living for city dwellers - was the catalyst for the establishment of one of the country’s most successful lobby groups.

Back in the late 1940s and 1950, Con Scully’s father Frank, a West Cork dairy farmer and father-of-five, was among those campaigning for a better price for milk in a harsh economic climate.

At that time prices were controlled by the government and farmers were getting just ten and a half old pence per gallon, which, as Con recalls now, was an “absolutely terrible” price, even for those times:

“I grew up listening to the problems dairy farmers had in trying to get a better price for their milk,” recalls the retired farmer and former president of the ICMSA, who turns 90 this Halloween.

Con Scully, former president of ICMSA, at home on the farm overlooking Red Strand, near Ardfield, Clonakilty Co Cork.

He remembers the controversy and its eventual fallout:

“The then Minister for Agriculture, Dr Jim Dillon, who was also a GP, refused to raise the price of milk.” The stalemate led to increasing anger and unrest from farmers, and, eventually, to the formation of a discussion group, in which Con’s father Frank was very active. And from that discussion group emerged the ICMSA in 1950.

The fledgling organisation sought an increase from ten and a half pence per gallon in old money to 15 pence per gallon – and eventually they succeeded:

“The Minister was against increasing the price of milk – his argument was that increasing the price of milk would increase the cost of living for urban dwellers.

“However, he eventually raised the price to 12 pence, or one shilling per gallon – at the time the prices the farmers got were controlled by the government,” he explains.

However, tragedy struck the Scully family when Frank, a strong and committed ICMSA member since the very beginning of the organisation, suddenly passed away in 1952.

Con’s four siblings all opted for careers outside the farming sector- his sister married, one brother was ordained a priest, one held a high-ranking position in the European Commission and a third brother emigrated to the USA.

“I ran the farm,” says Con, who recalls how he took over the 72-acre family farm at the age of just 22 – and stayed true to his father’s legacy of commitment to the ICMSA.

“It was mostly a dairy farm. We had some sugar beet, some dry cattle and some wheat, oats and barley but it was mostly dairy,” he says, adding that he inherited his father’s membership of the ICMSA, and that the need for the organisation resonated with him from the very beginning.

“I was well aware of the background to the foundation of the organisation, because my father was a founder member and represented West Cork in the discussion group which eventually led to the foundation of ICMSA,” recalls Con, now almost 90 and still living in the family farmhouse at Dunowen near Ardfield in Clonakilty where his ancestors have lived for 400 years.

Con Scully, former president of ICMSA, at home on the farm overlooking Red Strand, with his son Michael and dog Kobe, near Ardfield, Clonakilty Co Cork. Pics: Larry Cummins

As a lobby group, ICMSA was extremely well-organised from the beginning, he recalls – organisers arranged day-time meetings featuring excellent speakers, to which people would travel long distances to hear.

“By the early 1970’s, ICMSA was holding branch meetings all over the country, including West Cork,” he says, adding that by this point the group was extremely well established and well-rooted in the agricultural community.

“We were the very first ‘commodity organisation’ in that we were the first to represent a specific, very defined, sector of society,” he says proudly.

ICMSA attracted a strong following and grew rapidly in the two decades following its foundation.

By the mid-seventies, Con recalls, the annual dinner dance of the organisation’s West Cork branch, which was held at the then Ownahincha Hotel near Rosscarbery, was attended by upwards of 700 people.

In its dealings, he observes, ICMSA was, from the get-go, both efficient and effective:

“My personal view is that you can protest forever, but at the end of the day, you have to be able to sit across the table from responsible people and highlight the problems at farm level,” observes Con, who was himself elected to the organisation’s National Council in 1976. He became Vice President in 1981 and President in 1986.

For Con, membership of the ICMSA contributed to his own personal development as a young farmer. Attending branch and regional meetings expanded his regional and national viewpoint, and listening to the problems faced by others, and discussing potential solutions was, he says now, a “great education.” Con was one of four members of the Milk Quota Appeals Tribunal, which was established in 1990 and ran for about a quarter of a century. The West Cork farmer was a member of the tribunal for all 25 years of its existence, a role which was both challenging and highly educational:

“For the first time I got an insight into the hardship experienced by so many farmers – people told me things they would never have revealed in public.

“I got letters, phone calls and personal contacts from all over the country. The personal letters “I got were heart-breaking because of the hardship they exposed.

“Our role was to provide additional milk quotas to farmers experiencing hardship, to help them manage the excess cows they had to retain on the farm as a result of regulations at the time.” The Irish farming sector has transformed in recent decades – back in the ‘70s, he recalls, there were some 120,000 dairy farmers in Ireland. That figure has since dropped to approximately 18,000-plus he says:

“However, these farms have grown both in size and in terms of their milk production and they are now very significant operators.” Today, he says proudly, the ICMSA remains an immensely efficient organisation with an excellent communications system:

“As an organisation, it is extremely good at highlighting the issues facing farmers today.

“Our representatives are very experienced and highly competent when it comes to negotiating with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Finance.

“They are in constant discussions with the government and when we have an issue that needs to be addressed, we bring it directly to the attention of the relevant sectors within the Department of Agriculture rather than going to the media about it.” Looking to the future, he believes it is critical that Ireland’s dairy sector retains its excellent international reputation:

“We have a truly excellent reputation abroad and we must hold our place. We can continue to hold our place anywhere in the world market, producing quality products from our milk.

“I’m very pleased with the performance of our coops and processors – an excellent example here would be the Carbery Group in Ballineen.” Just as important, he believes, is that ICMSA still holds true to its roots:

“The ICMSA began because of the issue around protecting the family farm, and to this day the ICMSA stance is that milk price and high quality are at the core of this.

“I’m very proud of my involvement with the ICMSA and of my role on the tribunal – and I’m still a member of the organisation.”