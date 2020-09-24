The deadline for the Calf Investment Scheme is fast approaching

ICMSA calls on agri minister to reopen scheme so all farmers can avail of benefits
The deadline for the Calf Investment Scheme is fast approaching

ICMSA is calling on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to reopen the Calf Investment Scheme (CIS) as soon as possible.  

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 12:14 PM
Aisling Kiernan

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine is being called upon to reopen the Calf Investment Scheme (CIS) “immediately” so that farmers can get approval for calf equipment in advance of the 2021 calving season.

With only 700 claims for payment submitted out of a total of 2,400 applications, participants are being reminded this week that the closing date for submissions under the Scheme is Wednesday, September 30, next.

The Scheme aims to assist farmers with the purchase of new equipment for the rearing of dairy bred calves and payments are fully funded by the Government.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Farm and Rural Affairs Committee of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Denis Drennan, advised farmers to ensure that “all necessary documentation” in respect of claims is submitted by the September 30 deadline.

He also called on Minister Charlie McConalogue to reopen the scheme so that farmers can avail of its benefits next year.

“ICMSA welcomed the introduction of this scheme earlier this year,” he added.

“While there has been significant interest from farmers in investing in calf infrastructure, the impact of Covid-19 in early Spring affected farming like all sectors, and many interested farmers have been forced to delay investments given the uncertainty around the projected duration of Covid-19 and the reduction in farm incomes.

“This is the most likely explanation for the slow uptake to date so perhaps the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine would consider an extension to the closing date to allow farmers more time to complete the investment.

“Given the ongoing growth in the dairy herd, calf infrastructure will be a similarly ongoing requirement.”

Read More

ICMSA@70: Farmers making their voices heard across EU 

More in this section

Grants worth €1.2m for seafood sector and coastal communities Grants worth €1.2m for seafood sector and coastal communities
Euro stock Payments worth €185m have begun issuing to 86,000 farmers 
Putting social farming at the heart of rural matters  Putting social farming at the heart of rural matters 

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices