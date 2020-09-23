Grants worth €1.2m for seafood sector and coastal communities

Grants worth €1.2m have become available to 56 local community groups and micro enterprises by the seven Fisheries Local Action Groups (FLAG) established under Ireland’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme (EMFF).

The grants, which are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the EU, will support the development of the country’s seafood sector and coastal communities.

Announcing the grant awards this week, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said 56 coastal projects would benefit from EMFF funding through the seven FLAGs established as part of his department’s EMFF Programme which “supports the development of our seafood sector and coastal communities”.

“These latest grant awards mean a total of €2.7m FLAG funding has been awarded this year alone to 155 coastal projects,” the Minister continued.

“Many of the projects benefiting from EMFF FLAG funding are non-commercial projects that have a positive impact on the whole community in their coastal area.

“Such projects can often secure up to 80% of the project cost, making a real difference to the viability of such projects.

“This is just one of the ways in which my department’s EMFF Programme is making a real difference for our coastal communities”.