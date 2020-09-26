Denis Lehane: Fifty shades of Covid restrictions

I was 50 yesterday. A neighbour suggested I hire out Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the big day, to cater for the party crowd.

It can now hold 5,000 (or maybe that’s 500) without angering any authority or agency.

But I decided against it, for fear I might break the rules in some way.

Instead, I chose a quieter day at home.

With no more than three people from the one household calling, I believe this was permissible under the currant pandemic rules.

I must admit, blowing out the 50 candles on my birthday cake, with a face mask on, was no easy task. I was blue in the face before the lights finally went out.

The cake itself was home produced with the eggs sourced directly from the rear ends of hens perched up the yard. The poitín used to flavour the cake didn’t travel too far either.

There was none of this ‘unnecessary journey’ malarkey in the making of the tasty cake, the experts can rest easy on that front.

The cake was so scrumptious that I gobbled it up faster than I should. So much so that a piece got caught in my gullet. Unable to contain myself any longer, I was forced to do the unmentionable in public, I coughed.

This caused panic in the house. The Covid-19 hotline was rung before I had the time to explain myself.

Eventually, everyone calmed down, after I assured one and all that I didn’t pose a danger, that it was merely a crumb caught in my windpipe. “A thing of nothing really,” I said, trying to laugh it off. Then I sung ‘Dublin in the Rare Auld TiTimes’ in an attempt to keep the party spirit alive.

This wasn’t appreciated either, since singing and Dublin are now frowned upon.

I was saddened too that ‘Happy Birthday’ wasn’t sung, due to the risk involved. So I played ‘Happy Birthday’ to myself on my old accordion, and even though the accordion blows air too, I don’t think it’s a carrier of the virus, or at least no one has warned us off it.

Musical instruments, to the best of my knowledge are immune from prosecution.

I received one birthday card in the post this year from my secret admirer, who fair play to her, always sends me birthday wishes.

I don’t know who she is but I imagine she’s only gorgeous. But the envelope and card were handled with care this year. We live in dangerous times. Only when wearing rubber gloves did I risk touching the card itself.

The room was cleared, and the envelope and card were thoroughly washed with disinfectant before I opened it.

But in spite of all the trouble and panic it caused, the card was a nice thought.

I didn’t get any birthday kisses either yesterday, but better be safe than sorry.

Kissing has gone the way of the corncrake.

Anyway, restrictions aside, I had one hell of a great day, for you are still allowed to talk and laugh (not hysterically) in this time of great concern in Ireland.

After the party, I took a stroll with my missus (that’s allowed) and although we are miles from anyone, we took the precaution of going for the stroll in the car, while wearing face protection, naturally enough.

You can’t be too careful.

So that’s it. I’m 50 now, and after that mad party yesterday, the only thing I’m fit for today is the bed and loads of cocooning.