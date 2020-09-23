Public auction for North Tipp Holding

The land has a mixture of tillage and grass and enjoys good road frontage
Kilcowran, just a kilometre from the hamlet of Kilbaron.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 16:30 PM
Conor Power

Up for public auction on Thursday the 5th of November next is a 44.48 -acre non-residential holding in North Tipperary. With the continuing and ever-evolving Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings, however, the venue and method of this public sale is still to be finalised.

The property in question is in the townland of Kilcowran, just a kilometre from the hamlet of Kilbaron, approximately 16km north of Nenagh, 8km from Borrisokane, and 4km from the shoreline of Lough Derg.

According to Nenagh-based auctioneer Eoin Dillon, the auction venue could go ahead as normal if pandemic restrictions remain at 50 persons: “If, for example, the restrictions put that figure down to 25, then you could have some people bidding outside in the car park live-streaming with their phones.”

The land has a mixture of tillage and grass and enjoys good road frontage and with investment in dairying taking the upper hand in this part of the world, the next buyer is likely to be a dairy farmer who’ll put it all in grass.

There is a derelict farmhouse on site and the price guide of €350,000 (€8,000/acre) makes it an attractive proposition.

