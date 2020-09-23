Top-quality land on banks of Blackwater for €12,000 per acre

The fertile land in West Waterford / East Cork that’s drained by the River Blackwater supports a strong local agricultural scene, embracing all kinds of farming, with particular emphasis on the dairying, beef cattle and equestrian sectors.

A 52-acre parcel of this land has recently been launched on the market with Fermoy-base auctioneers Dick Barry & Son; a non-residential farm at Ballyduff Upper, Co Waterford.

The land is divided by the public road virtually surrounding the village of Ballyduff, with the meandering River Blackwater forming a long stretch of its boundary.

“It’s a very nice farm,” says selling agent Michael Barry. “It’s on the banks of the Blackwater and adjacent to the village... it’s top-quality land.”

Parts of the land are liable to flooding, he says, but on the occasions that it does, it drains very quickly from the land so its proximity to Munster’s premier river isn’t a disadvantage.

The accessibility of the land is a distinct advantage, with ample road frontage onto two public roads. The infrastructure on the farm is good too, making it an ideal outside farm.

“There’s a good farmyard there,” says Michael, “with cubicle house, a four-column slatted house, machinery shed, cattle crush and automatic scrapers.”

Despite the fact that the farm is literally wrapped around the village of Ballyduff, there’s no development value or promise value of any kind, the agents insist – this is a purely agricultural holding.

The heritage town of Lismore is 10km to the east, Tallow is 8km to the south, while Fermoy is over the border in Co Cork and is 18km away to the west of this farm.

“There’s been a reasonably good response already to the property,” says Michael. “A lot of the interest is local but there are a few enquiries from farther afield too. It’s a nice handy-sized parcel of land of top quality. It wouldn’t be big enough to work as a standalone farm but for an outside farm or an adjoining one, it would be ideal. With the buildings there, you could winter cattle.”

There is a mains water supply and the price guide is €12,000 per acre – a price in keeping with recent sales of quality land in the area.