Countries differ on surrogacy

Dear Karen

My father transferred the farm to me three years ago and I am farming away. Since then I have got married and myself and my wife have been trying to have a baby for the past two years but without success. We have explored our options and are considering international surrogacy. What do we need to be aware of? What do we need to look out for from a legal perspective?

Dear Reader,

Experiencing infertility can be a very distressing and emotionally trying time for a couple.

Thankfully, nowadays it is much more acceptable to talk about as people are much more honest about their struggles to have a child. Medical science has advanced greatly over the years to provide more options to couples. Surrogacy is one option couples may choose to explore in their desire to become parents.

Surrogacy is an arrangement between two parties, the intended parents and the surrogate mother where the surrogate mother agrees to carry the intended parent’s child, give birth to the baby and the baby will then be reared and parented by the intended parents.

The woman who gives birth to the child is defined as being the mother of the child in Irish law. It is not defined by DNA evidence. The father is, however, defined by DNA evidence. If the surrogate mother is married her husband is presumed to be the father of the child. This presumption can be rebutted by DNA evidence which proves that the male genetic material used in the surrogacy arrangements was provided by the intended parent father.

Surrogacy in Ireland is not illegal but it is unregulated. There is no Irish surrogacy legislation. Many Irish couples are now travelling to the USA, Canada, and Ukraine to avail of international surrogacy. Couples should have full information and details regarding surrogacy in the particular country before embarking on it, for example, is it legal or illegal, not prohibited but not regulated, can intended parents be both same-sex couples and heterosexual couples, is the surrogacy agreement enforceable in the country?

Proceed with extreme caution. Many clinics and agencies have very polished websites and brochures that they send to intended parents. Couples are advised to ask as many questions as are necessary to ensure that they make a fully informed decision before proceeding. It is critical that there is a formal written legal agreement in place. You need to be aware of the issues that arise as regards guardianship and citizenship. Irrespective of the country you choose, the legal process in Ireland must still be embarked upon. While a surrogacy agreement may be enforceable in the country of birth, it will not be enforceable in Ireland.

Countries differ in their requirements, for example in the Ukraine, emergency travel documents are required before you leave the country and you must provide an undertaking to start the legal process in Ireland on your return, whereas in Canada there is no necessity for emergency travel documentation in order to leave the country.

International surrogacy is also not a cheap option with prices varying between €30,000 to €150,000. Choose a reputable clinic where surrogates have been screened. Research the clinics. Speak to someone who has used the clinic's service. Take your time in choosing the right clinic for you.

Clearly the laws surrounding surrogacy are complex and vary from country to country.

Anybody looking to avail of international surrogacy needs to carry out research and instruct an experienced Irish surrogacy lawyer and also a lawyer in the country of their choosing to get advice on how best they can protect their interests as intended parents.

Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork (021-4270200), and author of ‘Farming and the Law’. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate and family law.

