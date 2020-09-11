Bureaucratic overkill needlessly disrupted pork markets

Can doing things the correct and honest way be taken too far? One can no longer be so sure the answer is no, after last week’s announcement by the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Germany that the decomposed carcass of an infected female wild boar found near the border with Poland had tested positive for African swine fever (ASF).

Within days, the country’s pork exporters were cut off from their markets in China, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Last Saturday, Chinese officials imposed an immediate ban, meaning that any pork from Germany already in China would be destroyed or sent back.

Overnight, Germany lost export markets worth €1bn per year in the case of China alone.

The ban is a bureaucratic overkill, imposed because veterinary certificates agreed for the export of pork from Germany include the statement that Germany is free from ASF.

Germany’s huge pig industry is still free from ASF. Just one case has been found in a wild pig. In the EU’s modern, biosecure, pig farms, it is perfectly feasible to keep out ASF infection, even though the ASF virus is highly contagious and mostly deadly for pigs, and there no vaccine. The only way to stop ASF is to depopulate all affected or exposed swine herds.

Thankfully, it cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans.

Belgium had had ASF in wild boars since 2018, without the disease spreading to pig farms. Belgian authorities set up a no-go zone to control wild boar, and allowed shooting to lower the number of animals. It also built a fence to avoid it spreading to France.

Belgium has been able to re-open some export markets, including India, Vietnam and Singapore, bringing some relief to the country’s pig farmers, who had seen prices fall 20% when countries like China banned their pork in 2018. Belgium hopes to regain “free from ASF status” shortly.

The Czech Republic also successfully protected its domestic pig herd by confining ASF in wild boar, with a well-devised strategy including fencing and boar hunting. The Czech Republic was declared free from ASF after less than two years, having proved the virus is gone from its wild boar population for at least 12 months.

Germany has now started the process to regain “free from ASF status”, with the state of Brandenburg imposing a 15km quarantine zone around where the dead wild boar was found.

Germany has a head-start, with security measures to keep out the virus well established, including use of drones, sniffer dogs, and a 125km electric fence in Brandenburg on the Polish border to keep away wild boars.

At the other end of the scale, EU countries in central and eastern Europe have found ASF harder to control.

It has entered Germany from Poland, where it was first found in 2014, resulting in EU controls on movement of pigs and pig products.

It spread into commercial Polish pig farms. With 82 pig farms already infected in 2020, including a 6,480-head farm earlier this month, and a recent outbreak on a 600-pig farm near the German border, the Polish pig industry is seriously threatened.

But Germany is not like China, where ASF broke out in 2018, and eventually killed between 40% and 60% of the Chinese pig herd, which had been the world’s largest.

The spread of ASF in China was inevitable, due to the country’s widespread backyard pig farming, and practices such as using food waste as pig feed; using pig blood as a raw material in producing feed for pigs; widespread transport of live animals; and sale of pigs and pigmeat in unhygienic open-air markets.

The disease spread like wildfire in China, and from there to all the other important Asian pig producing countries. Now, China has turned holier-than-thou, banning German pork on a technicality, needlessly disrupting global markets already weakened by the spread of the Covid-19 human pandemic, which has killed more than 915,000 people and infected more than 28.4m, since December 31, when China alerted the World Health Organisation to its outbreak.

Germany is negotiating with Asian officials to turn the nationwide bans into restrictions on specific German regions.

This would allow other German regions to continue their exports, which would be a sensible outcome.

It is after all the policy within the EU, with other member states still taking German pork from disease-free regions.

In the Philippines, meat importers are already calling for more sensible import policies. The Philippines has ASF in its commercial pig farms, and has bird flu outbreaks, yet it has banned pork and poultry imports from countries which reveal cases of these diseases, including Germany because of its one ASF case in a dead wild boar. Meanwhile, there is no such internal blanket ban on pork meat from infected regions in the Philippines. The point has been made that ASF policy is over the top, exceeding in some respects the policy for Covid-19, which is to live with it while awaiting a vaccine.

Of course, the bureaucratic overkill in banning German pork may be politically motivated, especially in China. It is after all the country that banned or restricted imports of Australian wine, beef, and grain, and threatened to put tariffs on Australian coal and iron ore, in a poorly disguised retaliation for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling for an inquiry into the Chinese origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who knows what motive China may have for an over-the-top ban on pork from its No 3 supplier, Germany?

Maybe it is a gesture of goodwill to the two countries most likely to fill the import gap, Brazil and the USA?

It leaves the EU having to cope with a pork glut, because much of Germany’s €5bn of pork exports will be re-routed back to the EU.

This isn’t expected to be a major problem, adding only about 1% to the EU market compared to 2019 levels. It could be a dress rehearsal for a worst-case Brexit scenario, such as the EU market having to absorb much of the 265,000 tonnes per year of Irish beef which might have to find a new home if tariffs make it non-competitive in the UK.