DAFM says pony passport tampering ‘very serious’

The Department of Agriculture is investigating alleged tampering with the equine passports of Connemara ponies.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the Connemara Pony Breeders Society (CPBS) made his Department aware of tampering with passports.

He said it “is a very serious matter, be it equine ID information, information regarding the hoof wall separation disease genetic defect, or any other information on the identification document being altered, and should in the first instance be notified to the Gardaí.”

He said forgery and tampering with identification documents are offences under EU regulations on equine identification.

“My Department will investigate the matter further with the Society, in particular the security aspects of the passports, in an effort to eliminate this practice.”

In the Dáil, he said identification of genetic defects and their elimination where possible is part of the breeding programme operated by the CPBS, which is approved by his Department to maintain the studbook for Connemara ponies.

The CPBS in conjunction with Weatherbys has been carrying out research which has enabled it to test for the presence of the Hoof Wall Separation Disease gene.

Since 2015, the Department of Agriculture has provided funding to the CPBS to facilitate this initiative.

The results of the genetic testing are stamped on the Connemara pony identification passport.

The Minister was answering a Dáil question by Galway West Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív, who said it is alleged that the passports of Connemara ponies are being tampered with prior to sale of the ponies.

The Connemara is Ireland’s only native pony. It is a very versatile pony which excels in show-jumping, dressage and cross country.

Breeders are well placed to manage Hoof Wall Separation Disease; its management is the same as for the Blue Eyed Cream gene.