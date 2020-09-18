Firms in agri-food and fisheries sectors urged to prepare for Brexit

Companies in the agri-food and fisheries sectors should urgently complete their preparations for Brexit.

That is the clear message issued to stakeholders by the new Agriculture, Food, and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue.

He reminded them that new trading arrangements will pertain between the European Union and the United Kingdom from January 1 next.

The minister urged all operators who import from or export to Britain to engage with the Government’s recently published Brexit Readiness Action Plan.

He also advised them to take the necessary steps to ensure that they are ready in good time for the changes that are coming in less than four months’ time.

Mr McConalogue said regardless of the outcome of the future relationship negotiations, things will change once the UK becomes a third country.

There will be customs and regulatory requirements on animals, plants, and products of animal and plant origin from January 1.

Businesses need to fully understand and comply with these requirements to continue trading effectively with Britain. Everyone should take steps now to be ready.

That starts with companies registering with the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine if they import or export animals, plants, or products of animal or plant origin from or to Britain.

Mr McConalogue said stakeholders’ attention has understandably been focused on minimising and mitigating the impacts of Covid-19.

But urgent action is also now required to avoid supply chain and other impacts that could otherwise arise at the end of the transition period.

The Department of Foreign Affairs gave stakeholders a detailed update on EU-UK negotiations and Department of Agriculture officials updated them on completed and ongoing Brexit readiness work.

Mr McConalogue said the European Council agreed in July to establish a special €5bn Brexit Adjustment Reserve to counter adverse consequences in member states and sectors worst affected by Brexit.

“This is very welcome. I will work to ensure that the agri-food sector in Ireland gets an adequate allocation from that funding,” he said.